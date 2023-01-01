Live Updates: Arizona Cardinals Miss Field Goal, But Keep 16-14 Lead over Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) will host the Arizona Cardinals (4-11) inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Neither team is in playoff contention, meaning both are just playing for pride and draft positioning. The Falcons’ postseason hopes came to an end last week in a loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

Despite an improved performance from rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, the Falcons were unable to punch the ball into the end zone against a talented Ravens defense. The 17-9 loss extended the Falcons’ losing streak to four games.

As for the Cardinals, they are coming off a 19-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a game that needed overtime. The Cardinals are also looking to snap a losing streak of five games.

Being this late into the season, both teams will have a number of players inactive. Big names include Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Colt McCoy.

Here are the inactives for each team:

Falcons Inactives

Cardinals Inactives

Kickoff between the Falcons and Cardinals is scheduled for 1 pm Stay tuned with Falcon Report throughout the afternoon for live updates.

First Quarter

The Cardinals got the ball first and advanced the ball well into the Falcons’ territory. A holding penalty on 2nd & 1 helped the Falcons stall out the Cardinals’ drive, as they were forced to take a field goal.

Cardinals 3, Falcons 0

change of possession

Despite backing themselves into a 2nd & 23 on the drive, Ridder and the Falcons’ offense found a way to move the chains. First, a pass to Cordarrelle Patterson picked up 16 yards before a Tyler Allgeier run for nine yards picked up the first down.

Second Quarter

Three more Allgeier runs punched the ball into the endzone.

Falcons 7, Cardinals 3

change of possession

The Cardinals started their drive from the 25-yard line. But after picking up 30 yards on seven plays, the Cardinals were forced to punt.

change of possession

The Cardinals recovered a fumble by Ridder.

change of possession

With short field position, the Cardinals took the lead as quarterback David Blough found Trey McBride for a four-yard touchdown pass.

Cardinals 10, Falcons 7

change of possession

A 25-yard pass from Ridder to tight Mycole Pruitt advanced Atlanta into Cardinals’ territory, as they drove 66 yards to the Arizona nine-yard line. But on fourth and two, Ridder’s pass fell short of his intended receiver.

change of possession

Blough found his receiver for a gain of three before two straight incompletions saw the Falcons force a three-and-out right before the two-minute warning.

change of possession

After Reggie Grant blocked the Cardinals’ punt, the offense took over at the Arizona five-yard line, where Patterson would run the ball in for a touchdown

Falcons 14, Cardinals 10

change of possession

With Lorenzo Carter in his face, Blough completed a pass to James Connor for a 13-yard gain, putting them into field goal territory. On the next play, Blough scrambled for four yards. A Matt Prater field goal cut the lead down to one point

Falcons 14, Cardinals 13

The Falcons will get the ball to start the second half.

Third Quarter

The Falcons picked up a first down on a 15-yard pass to Patterson, but a sack helped the Cardinals force a punt.

change of possession

A controversial defensive pass interference moved the chains for the Cardinals on a third and long. Yet on the next third down, the Falcons stood their ground, holding Arizona to a field goal.

Cardinals 16, Falcons 14

change of possession

Ridder completed a pass for 12 yards and a first down but had nothing going afterwards. The Falcons were forced to punt for just the second time.

change of possession

The Cardinals found some success with the ground game, rushing for 19 yards before Blough completed one of his three passes which stalled out the drive. Then, a Prater field goal attempt was wide left.

change of possession

