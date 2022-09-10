Live updates and scores from Week 2

See below for live Twitter updates from Free Press Staff Writers Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau during this weekend’s Vermont high school football games, and check back later for final scores and game details.

WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Hartford 30, Essex 21

H: Brayden Trombly (6 carries for 53 yards, TD rush; 6 for 14 for 87 yards). Sean Keliher (12 carries for 34 yards, 2 Rush TDs). Brody Tyburski (13 carries for 51 yards). Ezra Mock (8 carries for 61 yards, 45-yard TD rush; INT on defense).

E: Charlie Bowen (10 carries for 43 yards, TD rush; 15 for 24 yards for 157 yards, 2 pass TDs). Josh Brown (10 catches for 125 yards, 2 TD catches). Tanner Robbins (11 carries for 55 yards, 5 catches for 25 yards).

Note: Following a Keliher TD, Hartford seized its first lead of the game with 41.6 seconds remaining when Trombly found Mock for a 2-point conversion to give the Hurricanes a 22-21 advantage. Mock intercepted Bowen on the ensuing drive and scored again to cement the win.

St. Johnsbury 42, Middlebury 14

SJ: Quinn Murphy (3 TD pass; 2 TD rush). Alex Orozco (50-yard TD catch; TD rush). Caleb Pontti (12-yard TD catch). finds Gavynn Kenney-Young (TD catch).

M: Cole Schnoor (TD rush). Gavin McNulty (11-yard TD rush).

Note: Host St. Johnsbury opened a 28-0 Halftime lead before Middlebury Struck for its scores in the third quarter to cut the deficit in half. The Hilltoppers (2-0) responded when Murphy hit Pontti on a third-and-24 for a 38-yard pickup on a drive capped by Orozco’s TD run via a jet sweep. Middlebury falls to 0-2.

Rutland 34, Burlington/South Burlington 21

R: Jonah Bassett (18 catches, 212 yards, 2 TDs). Eli Pockette (323 passing yards, 3 TDs; 57 rushing yards, 1 TD). Jayden Graham (TD rush). Tyler Weatherhogg (TD catch).

B/SB: Nick Kelly (80 passing yards, 2 TDs). Ahmed Diawara (47 passing yards, 1 TD; 61 rushing yards). Taysean Metz (51 rushing yards). Sam Parris (50 rushing yards). Miles Goldsmith (TD catch). Hunter Johnson (TD catch). Ty Larson (41-yard TD catch).

Note: After Diawara hit Larson for a long TD connection to make it 28-21 early in the fourth, the SeaWolves (0-2) turned it over on Downs on their next possession. Rutland (2-0) then sealed the win on Pockette’s 2-yard TD Rush with 4:15 to go.

Brattleboro 13, Colchester 12

B: Devin Speno (2 TD passes). Jackson Emery (TD catch). Cam Frost (TD catch).

C: Jordan Lavoie (QB sneak TD). Brady LeVasseur (TD catch).

Note: Speno found Frost from 2 yards out for the game-winning touchdown with 4.6 seconds left as the Colonels (1-1) pulled off a dramatic home win. The game-winning drive started with just over two minutes to play from Brattleboro’s own 25-yard line.

BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 42, Springfield 18

BFA: Shaun Gibson (6 TD rushes).

Note: BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille jumped out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter and led 21-12 at halftime.

Bellows Falls 35, Fair Haven 14

BF: Walker James (2 TD rush; 1 TD catch). Jamison Nystrom (TD pass) Eli Allbee (TD catch). Caden Haskell (TD rush).

FH: Joe Buxton (TD rush). Carson Babbie (TD pass).

Note: Bellows Falls improves to 2-0.

Mount Anthony def. Spaulding via forfeit

Note: According to the Bennington Banner, Spaulding had a limited number of available players for the road game at MAU. The school expects to return to action for Week 3, the Banner reports.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

(Games at 1 pm unless noted)

BFA-St. Albans at Burr and Burton

Champlain Valley at Exeter (NH)

U-32 at Lyndon

North Country at Mount Mansfield

Milton at Mount Abraham

Missisquoi at Windsor

Oxbow at Poultney

Woodstock at Rice, noon

SUNDAY’S GAME

Otter Valley at Mill River, 3 p.m

