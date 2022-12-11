Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Miss

The Crimson Tide Women’s basketball team will look to extend their winning streak to five and move to 7-2 as they take on Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Alabama is coming off their fourth straight win, a 61-52 win over Chattanooga on Dec. 3, in which Alabama used a great defensive effort to get the win.

Southern Miss is 5-3 on the year and they are coming off a 71-59 loss against Samford on Dec. 3. The Eagles struggled in the second half and let Samford pull away in the loss.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button