Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs. Southern Miss

The Crimson Tide Women’s basketball team will look to extend their winning streak to five and move to 7-2 as they take on Southern Miss in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Alabama is coming off their fourth straight win, a 61-52 win over Chattanooga on Dec. 3, in which Alabama used a great defensive effort to get the win.

Southern Miss is 5-3 on the year and they are coming off a 71-59 loss against Samford on Dec. 3. The Eagles struggled in the second half and let Samford pull away in the loss.

The Crimson Tide will look to set the pace of the game, something they struggled to do against a slower paced Chattanooga. While they shot the ball ok, the lack of possessions made the game close come the fourth quarter.

With Alabama looking for another road win early in the season, this game provides a chance to do just that.

Second Quarter:

Halftime: Alabama leads 24-20 as baskets are hard to come by. Brittany Davis leads Alabama with 8 points.

A 13-0 run now for Alabama highlighted by a Brittany Davis and-one gives them a 24-18 lead with just under three minutes left.

Coach Kristy Curry’s timeout Sparks a 7-0 Alabama run to tie it up at 18. Eagles take a timeout with 5:06 left.

Alabama takes a timeout with 6:32 left in the half. 18-11 Southern Miss. Alabama has found it hard to get the ball inside and are living and dying by the three.

Aaliyah Nye hits a three to get Alabama on the board in the quarter, 14-11 Southern Miss. with 7:36 left.

Hannah Barber’s three point basket did not count after review. 12-8 to start the second quarter.

First Quarter:

End of the quarter: Southern Miss. leads 12-11. The story so far has been the ability for the Eagles to get offensive rebounds. Multiple second chance baskets for them.

Alabama breaks a nearly three-minute scoring drought with a Hannah Barber three. Alabama leads 11-10 with 1:48 left.

Southern Miss dominating the inside early with 4 Offensive rebounds and it is 8-8 with 4:40 left in the quarter.

Aaliyah Nye gets Alabama on the board with a three, 3-0 Crimson Tide.

Pregame: