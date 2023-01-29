Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs No. 1 South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Arkansas on the road, the Alabama Women’s basketball team is back at home in Coleman Coliseum to take on the No. 1 team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide has a 16-5 overall record with a 5-3 record in SEC play. The last time Alabama played at home, it was an 89-51 loss at the hands of LSU. Brittany Davis is still one of the top scorers in the conference, averaging 17.5 points per game. Jada Rice is also doing her part defensively, averaging 2.5 blocks per game.

South Carolina comes in with a perfect 20-0 record and the top spot in the Women’s basketball AP Top 25. The Gamecocks also have two of the best players in the Nation with guard Zia Cooke and forward Aliyah Boston, the two double-digit scorers for Head Coach Dawn Staley.

The last time these two teams played, South Carolina won 83-51 in Columbia.

**Keep refreshing the page for stats analysis and live updates of Alabama’s Matchup with South Carolina

Third Quarter:

Aaliyah Nye hits a three to get Alabama on the board. 35-29 South Carolina

Second Quarter:

Halftime: South Carolina leads 33-26. Brittany Davis with a DEEP three to end the half.

Timeout Alabama with 1:41 left in the half. 33-23 Gamecocks after a three pointer

Two minutes left in the half, 30-23 South Carolina

Timeout with 4:16 left, 27-23 South Carolina. Barker has scored the last eight Alabama points.

Sarah Ashlee Barker makes a free throw to make it 23-18 with 5:38 left.

South Carolina is on a 5-0 run, 22-15 Gamecocks with 8 minutes left.

First Quarter:

End of the Quarter: South Carolina leads 17-15. Brittany Davis leads Alabama with 8 points.

Sarah Ashlee Barker ties it up at 12 with a layup. 2:28 left in the quarter.

First Media Timeout with 4:17 left. 10-10, Alabama keeping up with SC so far.

South Carolina gets an and-one to go up by four. 8-4 with 7 minutes left.

Teams trade baskets to open the scoring. 2-2 with 8 minutes left.

Pregame

Alabama Starting Five:

Hannah Barber



Sarah Ashley Barker



Brittany Davis



Aaliyah Nye



Jada Rice

The game will tip off at Noon CT