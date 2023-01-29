Live Updates: Alabama Women’s Basketball vs No. 1 South Carolina

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After defeating Arkansas on the road, the Alabama Women’s basketball team is back at home in Coleman Coliseum to take on the No. 1 team in the country, the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Crimson Tide has a 16-5 overall record with a 5-3 record in SEC play. The last time Alabama played at home, it was an 89-51 loss at the hands of LSU. Brittany Davis is still one of the top scorers in the conference, averaging 17.5 points per game. Jada Rice is also doing her part defensively, averaging 2.5 blocks per game.

