Live updates: Alabama vs. Jacksonville State men’s basketball

Alabama will wrap up the second week of its men’s basketball regular season Friday night when it hosts Jacksonville State inside Coleman Coliseum.

The Tide, ranked No. 18 in the Associated Press poll, are looking to match last season’s 4-0 start before it heads to Portland, Oregon next week for the Phil Knight Invitational.

This is the third consecutive season the Gamecocks have come to Tuscaloosa. JSU enters with a 1-1 record after beating Shorter but losing to Illinois-Chicago earlier this week.

Check back here for live updates once the game tips off at 8 pm CT.

FIRST HALF

Alabama 51, Jacksonville State 39 (halftime): The Tide enters the locker room with its largest lead of the night after Mark Sears’ basket at the rim before the buzzer gave him 16 points. Sears is shooting 4-of-6 from deep, Nimari Burnett is 3-of-4 and Brandon Miller is 2-of-3 as part of an overall 12-of-22 effort. The school and SEC record is 23 made three pointers set against LSU in 2021.

Alabama 41, Jacksonville State 33 (3:59): Alabama hasn’t slowed down from three-point range, with 11 made Threes representing all but seven of its points tonight. 19 of the Tide’s 24 shot attempts have come from deep, with Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett combining to make six of them. There is still some sloppiness for the Tide to clean up in what is still a very competitive game, including a backcourt violation on a play that led Nate Oats to pull Noah Gurley from the game.

Alabama 35, Jacksonville State 28 (7:04): Alabama has opened its largest lead of the game as its defense has tightened and its hot three-point shooting has continued. The Tide has now made nine three pointers on 14 attempts, with 11 early assists. Mark Sears is 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, while Nimari Burnett is 3-of-4. The nine three-pointers through 13 minutes match or exceed what the Tide made in 21 whole games last season.

Alabama 29, Jacksonville State 26 (8:45 a.m.): After JSU scored on six of seven possessions to pull ahead by five points, Alabama went on a 7-0 run to force a Gamecocks timeout. The Tide is shooting 7-of-11 from behind the arc but has not been able to get comfortable because of hot JSU shooting and some turnovers.

Jacksonville State 22, Alabama 20 (11:10): It’s a three-point shooting contest in Coleman Coliseum, with 10 of the 15 baskets scored in the game so far coming from deep. JSU is shooting 50% from three, while Alabama is scorching at 63 percent. But the Tide’s four turnovers compared to JSU’s one have been the difference to this point. During the last segment of play, Jahvon Quinerly entered the game for Alabama and dished three Nifty assists.

Alabama 11, Jacksonville State 11 (3:41 p.m.): Alabama is shooting well (3-of-5 on three pointers) but picked up four fouls in the first four minutes, along with two turnovers. That helped the Gamecocks take an 11-8 lead before a Brandon Miller three-pointer tied it.

PREGAME

— Same starting lineup for Alabama: Mark Sears, Nimari Burnett, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Charles Bediako.

— Dom Welch (walking boot on right lower leg) and Darius Miles (walking boot on left lower leg) were both in street clothes for pregame warmups. Nate Oats said both wings were doubtful for the game.

— “Our defense is ahead of our offense right now,” Nate Oats said during his pregame radio interview.

Mike Rodak is an Alabama beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @mikerodak.