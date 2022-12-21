Live Updates: Alabama Football Early-Signing Class of 2023

The early-signing period technically runs through Friday, but Nick Saban could up another national recruiting title for the Alabama Crimson Tide by Wednesday afternoon.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Signings

Players will be listed as their paperwork arrives at Alabama.

  1. Olaus Alinen, OT, 6-6, 315, Windsor, Conn.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button