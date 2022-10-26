Live update: AHSAA volleyball state tournament day 2 from Birmingham

The second day of the 52nd annual AHSAA volleyball Elite 8 state tournament features four Championship matches plus two rounds of play in three other classes.

Championships for Class 5A, 4A, 2A and 1A will be played at Birmingham’s Bill Harris Arena while Class 7A, 6A and 3A play quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the adjacent Crossplex with Championships scheduled for Thursday.

11:57 am, Bayside in a battle: The 20-time Defending Champion Bayside Academy from Daphne is in a good one in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Admirals won the first set 25-21 over Hazel Green, but the Trojans took the second 25-17 to knot the match at 1-all.

11:44 am, Pelham advances: The Panthers eliminated Hartselle 25-13, 25-21, 25-23 this morning to move into the Class 6A semifinals. Pelham has won three volleyball titles, in 2017, 1997 and 1993.

11:28 am, State Champs again! Westminster Christian beat Arab 3-0 to win its second straight volleyball title – this one in Class 5A after earning a 4A crown in 2021. The Wildcats won the third game 25-13.

11:01 am, Westminster up 2-0: Westminster Christian held off Arab 26-24 in Game 2 of the Class 5A state championship match. Arab rallied from a 21-12 deficit to knot the game at 21- and 22-all, but Westminster battled back to put it away. The Wildcats lead Arab 7-3 early in Game 3.

10:50 am, Classic: Prattville Christian held off Geraldine 3-2 to advance to the state semifinals in Class 3A. The final was 12-25, 25-19, 25-22, 11-25, 15-13 for the Panthers. In the 5A championship, Westminster leads 21-12 in Game 2 over Arab.

10:38 am, Westminster Christian in the lead: The Wildcats beat Arab 25-23 to win Game 1 and leads 14-7 in Game 2 of the Class 5A state championship.

10:07 am, We have some winners: The first Winner of the day is Ohatchee. The Calhoun County Squad topped Opp 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 to advance to the Class 3A semifinals. Right after, Plainview beat Houston Academy 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 to move to the 3A semis.

9:00 a.m Day 2 of the AHSAA state volleyball tournament is underway with Class 3A tipping things off.

AHSAA VOLLEYBALL ELITE 8 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

WEDNESDAY SCHEDULE

CLASS 7A

First Round: Noon

North No. 3 Sparkman (46-12) vs. South No. 2 St. Paul’s (34-13)

South No. 4 Auburn (27-15) vs. North No. 1 Bob Jones (49-6)

South No. 3 Enterprise (41-8) vs. North No. 2 Hoover (35-16)

North No. 4 Huntsville (34-13) vs. South No. 1 McGill-Toolen (48-8)

Semifinal: 5 pm

Championship: Thursday, 2 p.m

CLASS 6A

First Round: 10:30 am

North No. 3 Hazel Green (39-21) vs. South No. 2 Bayside Academy (50-13)

South No. 4 North Northridge (36-14) vs. North No. 1 Mountain Brook (37-16)

South No. 3 Pelham (38-16) vs. North No. 2 for Harts (34-23)

North No. 4 Oxford (24-24) vs. South No. 1 Spanish Fort (44-16)

Semifinal: 3 pm

Championship: Thursday, Noon

CLASS 5A

Championship: Westminster Christian (46-9) vs. Arab (49-13), 10 am

CLASS 4A

Championship: Montgomery Catholic (30-10) vs. Trinity (43-10), 4:30 p.m

CLASS 3A

First Round: Wednesday, 9 am

North No. 3 Geraldine (32-16) vs. South No. 2 Prattville Christian (35-19)

South No. 4 Opp (13-17) vs. North No. 1 Ohatchee (43-10)

South No. 3 Houston Academy (23-14) vs. North No. 2 Plainview (61-11)

North No. 4 Susan Moore (48-10) vs. South No. 1 St. Luke’s (40-12)

Semifinal: 3 pm

Championship: Thursday, 10 am

CLASS 2A

Championship: Donoho (43-13) vs. Pleasant Valley (35-15), Wednesday, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

Championship: Addison (45-10) vs. Meek (22-23), Wednesday, 12:30 pm