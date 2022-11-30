LIVE Tunisia 0-0 France, FIFA World Cup 2022: TUN goal ruled offside – score, updates

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Tunisia vs France Group D FIFA World Cup game at the Education City Stadium.

20:55 – Steve Mandanda creates a record:

At 37 years and 247 days old, Steve Mandanda will become the oldest player ever to appear for the French national team.

20:20 – Here is the qualification scenarios from Group D.

20:05 –France last five matches:

France 2-1 Denmark

France 4-1 Australia

Denmark 2-0 France

France 2-0 Austria

France 0-1 Croatia

20:00 –Tunisia last five matches:

Tunisia 0-1 Australia

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

Tunisia 1-5 Brazil

Japan 0-3 Tunisia

Chile 0-2 Tunisia

19:50 – This is the Tunisia lineup for the game:

Tunisia: Dahmen (GK); Kechrida, Talbi, Meriah, Ghandri, Maaloul; Skhiri, Laidouni, Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane; Khazri.

19:45 – Here is the France lineup for the match:

La composition de départ pour Notre dernier match de poule 👊 🇹🇳-🇫🇷 à 16h00 sur TF1 📺#TUNFRA | #FiersdetreBleuspic.twitter.com/G0R8ZVdr9N — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) November 30, 2022

PREVIEW



The Defending Champions qualified for the knockout rounds with a game to spare after a 4-1 win against Australia and a 2-1 win against Denmark, and a draw with Tunisia would guarantee them the top spot.

Should they finish first, they will face the team that ends up second in Group C, which features Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Poland and Mexico.

Coach Didier Deschamps is set to rest some of his key men and give Fringe players minutes at the Education City Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe might be expected to be held back in reserve but the talismanic forward is chasing records in Qatar and Deschamps could give him some playing time to help him add to his seven World Cup goals – three of which were scored here.

Steve Mandanda is likely to start between the posts and Deschamps might also want to give Jules Kounde some time to adjust to the right back position after he replaced the disappointing Benjamin Pavard for the Denmark game.

Deschamps’ biggest decision will be whether Raphael Varane plays or not. The center back returned from a hamstring injury for the second game and was substituted in the second half.

“I haven’t talked to the Coach about it yet. We’ll think about what’s best for the team first, then we’ll see what’s best for me,” Varane told reporters.

Midfielders Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot are likely to be rested as their role is the most physically demanding in the French system.

With Lucas Hernandez ruled out of the tournament due to a serious injury, his brother Theo is the only true left back in the squad.

– Reuters

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH



Where will the Tunisia vs France World Cup opening match kick-off?

The Tunisia vs France match will kick-off at the Stadium 974.

When will the Tunisia vs France World Cup opening match kick-off?

The Tunisia vs France match will kick-off at 8:30 PM IST on November 30, 2022.

Where can you watch the Tunisia vs France match in India?

The Tunisia vs France World Cup opening match will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.

Where can you watch the Tunisia vs France match outside India?

The following list shows where you can watch the Tunisia vs France match outside India:

United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app

United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand

New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport

Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go

Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV

Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV

Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.