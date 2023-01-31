LIVE: Transfer deadline day updates as Chelsea push for Enzo Fernandez; PSG linked with Hakim Ziyech

Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest transfer updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. The last hours of the January transfer window have already seen a major surprise with Joao Cancelo seemingly leaving Manchester City to join Bayern Munich, while Chelsea are still pushing to sign Enzo Fernandez before the end of the window. Milan Skriniar might end up at Paris Saint Germain as well, but only if Inter Milan will find a replacement first. The winter transfer window will close at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 31. Stick with us for major stories and live updates throughout the rest of the transfer window. Let’s go to the latest:

Weston McKennie officially joins Leeds

It is official. American midfielder Weston McKennie has joined the very American Leeds United on loan until the end of the season. He’ll be coached by American Jesse Marsch and will play with two US men’s national teammates in Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Similar to when he joined Juventus from Schalke, don’t expect this to be a short move for McKennie. The plan is for him to stay at the club after this season, with this type of negotiation being the easiest way to make it happen.

Joao Cancelo to join Bayern Munich

One of the most surprising transfers of the winter transfer window: Portuguese Winger Joao Cancelo will leave Manchester City and will join FC Bayern Munich, as first reported by The Athletic. The German club have decided to sign him as Noussair Mazraoui is injured and Benjamin Pavard could leave in the summer as Barcelona are keen on signing him. It will be a loan until the end of the season with a likely option to buy included in the deal. It’s not clear yet if Manchester City will now decide to sign another left back before the end of the transfer window.

Chelsea still in the race for Enzo Fernandez

The Enzo Fernandez deal is not over yet. Chelsea are back in talks for the Argentinian midfielder after negotiations collapsed at the beginning of January as Benfica always asked the English club to pay the €120 million release clause. Todd Boehly’s club is now open to paying that fee in different installments and Benfica will have to decide in the coming hours whether they will accept this offer or not. Chelsea already had an agreement with the player over the personal terms, as reported by CBS Insider Fabrizio Romano.

Inter Milan looking for Milan Skriniar replacement



Milan Skriniar will very likely end up at Paris Saint-Germain, the only question is when. The current Inter Milan center back will not extend his agreement, which is up in the summer of 2023, with the Italian side and seems set to join the French side in June. However, PSG are trying to get him in January and are talking with the Nerazzurri to try and find an agreement now. PSG offered around €10 million as per Sky Italy, but the Italian side are asking more than that to see him leave before the end of the transfer window. The next hours will be crucial to understanding what will happen to Skriniar, considering also that Inter Milan need to find a replacement first in order to let him leave. In this sense, the first name in the list is Atalanta’s defender Merih Demiral.