LIVE: Transfer deadline day news, updates as Chelsea set to land Enzo Fernandez; Sabitzer close to Man United

We’re here providing the latest transfer updates from around the soccer world and what they mean for your favorite teams as the winter window closes in most Leagues on Tuesday. All eyes are on whether Chelsea can get the Enzo Fernandez deal with Benfica over the line with not long to go. An agreement has been reached by the two clubs, who are aiming to get documents signed before the end of the window, per CBS Sports soccer Insider Fabrizio Romano. The deal is expected to be worth around $130 million.

The final hours of the January transfer window have already seen a major surprise with Joao Cancelo leaving Manchester City for Bayern Munich while Arsenal have landed Jorginho from Chelsea. The winter transfer window will close at 6:00 pm ET so stay with us for all of the major stories and live updates throughout the rest of this transfer window.

Notable deals



Jorginho to Arsenal

A surprise one this. The The Gunners have landed Chelsea’s Jorginho having seen Brighton dig their heels in regarding Moises Caicedo. The 31-year-old Italy international is expected to cost around $12.5 million and signs a contract until 2024. Mikel Arteta has tried to sign the player in the past and Jorginho could cover the potential absences of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny.

Joao Cancelo joins Bayern Munich

One of the most surprising transfers of the winter transfer window: Portuguese Winger Joao Cancelo leaves Manchester City for Bayern Munich. The German club have decided to sign him as Noussair Mazraoui is injured and Benjamin Pavard could leave in the summer as Barcelona are keen on signing him. It will be a loan until the end of the season with a likely option to buy included in the deal. It’s not clear yet if Manchester City will now decide to sign another left back before the end of the transfer window.

Weston McKennie officially joins Leeds

It is official. American midfielder Weston McKennie has joined the very American Leeds United on loan until the end of the season. He’ll be coached by American Jesse Marsch and will play with two US men’s national teammates in Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Similar to when he joined Juventus from Schalke, don’t expect this to be a short move for McKennie. The plan is for him to stay at the club after this season, with this type of negotiation being the easiest way to make it happen.

Big moves that could still happen

Manchester United could be in is Marcel Sabitzer

With Christian Eriksen sidelined for at least a few months, the Red Devils need midfield depth and Sabitzer could be available. After moving from RB Leipzig to Bayern Munich, Sabitzer has only gotten sparing playing time but can play central midfield, on the wing, and slot in at right back when needed. As far as short term replacements go, this isn’t a bad one if United can get it over the line.

Chelsea still in the race for Enzo Fernandez

The Enzo Fernandez deal is not over yet. Chelsea are back in talks for the Argentinian midfielder after negotiations collapsed at the beginning of January as Benfica always asked the English club to pay the €120 million release clause. Todd Boehly’s club is now open to paying that fee in different installments and Benfica will have to decide in the coming hours whether they will accept this offer or not. Chelsea already had an agreement with the player over the personal terms, as reported by CBS Insider Fabrizio Romano.

Inter Milan looking for Milan Skriniar replacement

Milan Skriniar will very likely end up at Paris Saint-Germain, the only question is when. The current Inter Milan center back will not extend his agreement, which is up in the summer of 2023, with the Italian side and seems set to join the French side in June. However, PSG are trying to get him in January and are talking with the Nerazzurri to try and find an agreement now. PSG offered around €10 million as per Sky Italy, but the Italian side are asking more than that to see him leave before the end of the transfer window. The next hours will be crucial to understanding what will happen to Skriniar, considering also that Inter Milan need to find a replacement first in order to let him leave. In this sense, the first name in the list is Atalanta’s defender Merih Demiral.

When is the transfer deadline

Premier League

The summer transfer window closes for the Premier League on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 pm ET/ 11 pm GMT.

La Liga

The Spanish league’s window closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 pm ET/11 pm GMT.

Bundesliga

The German league’s window closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 12 pm ET/5 pm GMT.

Serie A

The window for the Italian league closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 2 pm ET /7 pm GMT.

Ligue 1

Ligue 1’s window closes on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 6 pm ET/11 pm GMT.