LIVE: Sting / Joe Sumner @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 07/09/2022

Legendary singer, songwriter, bassist, and former frontman for the seminal new wave band The Police, Sting, brought his My Songs tour to a receptive late-summer crowd at SPAC Wednesday night. At first, the long-running and Covid-delayed tour (named after his 2019 album) appears to be simplistically named, almost a throwaway. But it’s actually quite insightful. More on that later.

Sting (f) and Kevon Webster (photo by Dakota Gilbert)

Sting (nee Gordon Sumner) delivered a brisk, always-solid, sometimes-excellent set of material, more-or-less split between Police songs and Solo material from the 80s and 90s, plus a few tracks from his most recent album, 2021’s The Bridge. As he noted at one point, this was his eighth time playing SPAC – seven as a Solo artist, and one with the Police. I saw his most recent appearance in 2017, which I thought was a pretty impressive showcase from start to finish. Last night’s show fell a bit short of that one. It started a little stiff and, if I’m honest, I had me a little worried halfway through the set that it would never catch. It eventually did, and provided some high points that were very high indeed.

He began his set, understandably, with three older classics: “Message in a Bottle”, “Englishman in New York”, and “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic”. These are obviously all killer songs, that have only gotten better with the passing of time. But their performance was a little…clinical…for me. They were playing these classics, and the crowd was GOING to like them. Period. Well-deserved confidence from a living Legend to be sure, but that’s dangerous territory to tread. To be clear – I enjoyed these three openers. I just wasn’t excited by them.

At this point, Sting “solemnly” (humorously) warned us that – yes – he was now going to play some new songs. First up, “If It’s Love”, which prominently features Sting Whistling throughout. Songs that incorporate whistling and avoid being annoying are pretty uncommon. This was not one of those. “For Her Love” was the strongest of the new ones, elevated by the two backup singers (Gene Noble and Melissa Musique) that I just now was noticing for the first time. An innocent enough “Rushing Water” followed…

Sting (photo by Dakota Gilbert)

I was definitely a little bored at this point. And it wasn’t “new song syndrome”; I’m one of those weirdos who generally like newer material from artists, because (usually) that material is the most exciting to the performer, and that (usually) elevates the performance. But as I really started to zone in on Sting, I noticed that he, too, seemed a little bored. I was down in front, and the crowd had sat down as well. I looked around at the band a little more closely and wondered why it was so hard to notice them.

Three from ’93 followed. “If I Ever Lose My Faith in You”: I never particularly warmed to this song (that’s on me), but I did notice the strength of Sting’s voice, and (for the first time) the presence of the father-and-son Guitarists (longtime sideman Dominic Miller and son Rufus). Some signs of life, but a too-antiseptic “Fields of Gold” was next, followed by “Seven Days”. (The only song to name-check every day of the week and get away with it remains, IMO, The Clash’s “Police on My Back”). I didn’t like it any more live than I did on record.

I wasn’t really expecting a recovery at this point, but…

Sting (f) and Zach Jones (photo by Dakota Gilbert)

18-year-old Shane Sagar and his Harmonica were spotlighted for “Brand New Day” and – wow – the first song with real grit and the first to legitimately catch. Fluke? “Shape of My Heart” similarly gave Sunshine to backup singer Gene Noble and again – wow! Where has he been? “Heavy Cloud No Rain” started a little slowly, but when Musique joined in, it transformed into a winner. Miller’s guitar break added even more and, dare I say it, things were getting exciting!

Sting famously said in a recent interview that “grown men shouldn’t be in bands” and that Bands “are merely a vehicle for the songs, and not the other way around”. No doubt everyone in the Amphitheater was there to see him, and to hear his songs, but…the best songs last night were ones where the band had room to Breathe and shine. His statements in that interview explained what I had been feeling; the best Moments in this Sting concert were the ones that weren’t 100% Sting, and the ones that allowed the other seven people on the stage to do more than just convey the song.

“Walking on the Moon” was well overshadowed by its successor, a killer “So Lonely”, with great guitar work by the Millers, and a great Bob Marley interlude. The uniqueness of “Desert Rose” kept the interest level up, before Sting’s son (opener Joe Sumner) returned to the stage to sing “King of Pain”. If this song wasn’t necessarily super tight, it was at least fun and loose, and felt right for the moment. Requisite set closer “Every Breath You Take” wanted to be the triumph that everyone wanted, but actually paled a little following some of the high points of the last half dozen songs.

Sting and band (photo by Dakota Gilbert)

A two-song encore of a workmanlike-and-slightly-reworked “Roxanne”, followed by the intentional denouement of “Fragile” followed.

Was it a start-to-finish, barnburner of a show? Well, but the second half of the set showed he’s still capable of one. Sting (no slouch on the bass himself) works better in a band. And I’m not just talking about the Police. It’s not just about My Songs.

Joe Sumner (photo by Dakota Gilbert)

Opener apple-not-far-from-the-tree Joe Sumner delivered a likable, if somewhat quick, run-through of eight songs. His craft has improved Noticeably since his last appearance here five years ago. If his looks are unmistakably Sumner’s, his voice occasionally evokes a little Bono for me. He’s confident, but not arrogant, and seems to have a path forward independent of his towering Dad. He plays the Colony in Woodstock Tonight (September 8) as a headliner.

Band Members

Sting: vocals, bass

Dominic Miller: guitar

Rufus Miller: guitar

Zach Jones: drums

Kevon Webster: keyboards

Shane Sager: Harmonica

Gene Noble: backup vocals

Melissa Musique: backup vocals

Setlist

Message in a Bottle

Englishman in New York

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

If It’s Love

For Her Love

Rushing Water

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You

Fields of Gold

Seven Days

Brand New Day

Shape of My Heart

Heavy Cloud No Rain

Walking on the Moon

So Lonely / No Woman No Cry

Desert Rose

King of Pain

Every Breath You Take

Roxanne

Fragile

Photo Gallery by Dakota Gilbert