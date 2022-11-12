Live scores, stats for Championship weekend

See below for live Twitter updates from Free Press Staff Writers Alex Abrami and Jacob Rousseau during this weekend’s Vermont high school football Championship games from Rutland High School. Check back later for final scores and game details.

To report scores

Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing [email protected] Please submit with a name/contact number.

Championship scoreboard

D-II Championship

Well. 2 Mount Anthony 24, No. 1 Bellows Falls 17 (2OT)

MAU: Tanner Bushee (1-yard TD rush, 1-yard TD rush, 15-yard TD rush). Luke Bleau (24-yard field goal).

BF: Jamison Nystrom (pass TD, field goal). Walker James (21-yard TD catch). Caden Haskell (rush TD).

Note: Mount Anthony knotted the game at 14 with 3:02 left in the fourth quarter on Bushee’s quarterback sneak. The team’s traded possessions before the end of regulation. In the first overtime, Bellows Falls was held to a field goal and the Patriots answered to force a second extra frame. In the second OT Mount Anthony started with possession and Bushee scrambled to the Terriers’ 1-yard line and followed with his third TD of the game. The Patriots defense held the Terriers out on four plays to claim the program’s first title since 1994.

D-III Championship

Well. 1 Windsor 35, Well. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille 21

W: Logan Worrall (21 carries, 122 yards, 4 TDs). Maison Fortin (12 carries, 58 yards, TD). Travis McAllister (12 carries, 48 ​​yards).

F/L: Shaun Gibson (21 carries, 86 yards; 92-yard TD on fumble return). Cooper Harvey (14 carries, 58 yards, 2 TDs).

Note: Windsor seals its second straight perfect season with a three-touchdown fourth quarter. Windsor led 13-7 at the break.

DI Championship

Well. 3 Middlebury (7-3) vs. No. 1 at Champlain Valley (9-0, 9-1), 5 p.m

