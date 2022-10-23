Live score updates, video Highlights

The Louisville football team (3-3, 1-3) is coming off a bye week and will look to extend its winning streak to two games against Pitt tonight.

Against Virginia on Oct. 8, the Cardinals were without three crucial starters, including star quarterback Malik Cunningham, but still won the game 34-17. Backup QB Brock Domann, in his first start, threw for 275 yards, ran for 71 and produced two touchdowns — one passing and one rushing.

The win came during a week of heavy speculation about U of L Coach Scott Satterfield’s job status. An ESPN story about the half dozen coaching vacancies around the Nation speculated Satterfield could be out if the Cardinals returned to Louisville with a fourth straight ACC loss, although a WDRB report later refuted that.

