Live score updates from Big 12 games

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s 2022-23 regular season continues Saturday with its Big 12 Conference opener at home against Oklahoma State.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (11-1) entered off of a win at home against Harvard. The Cowboys entered off of a win at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Is Coach Bill Self’s Jayhawks Squad on its way to remaining undefeated at home? Is Coach Mike Boynton, Jr.’s crew on its way to Avenging a pair of losses against Kansas last season? The Jayhawks’ run at back-to-back Big 12 regular season titles is underway.

RELATED:Bill Self addresses the health of Kansas basketball’s players and more ahead of the Big 12 opener

RELATED:Here’s how to watch Kansas men’s basketball Big 12 opener against Oklahoma State

Follow along for updates from Allen Fieldhouse:

Oklahoma State leads 32-23 against Kansas with 3:01 left in the 1st half

KJ Adams Jr. has a couple free throws coming, so Kansas will have an opportunity to cut into its deficit without any time coming off the clock, but the Jayhawks are trailing by nine points with about three minutes left before halftime. Points off turnovers continue to be an issue for Kansas. While Oklahoma State has capitalized for 14 points off of nine Jayhawks miscues, Kansas has just two points off of five Cowboys miscues.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button