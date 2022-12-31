Live score updates from Big 12 games

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball’s 2022-23 regular season continues Saturday with its Big 12 Conference opener at home against Oklahoma State.

The No. 4 Jayhawks (11-1) entered off of a win at home against Harvard. The Cowboys entered off of a win at home against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Is Coach Bill Self’s Jayhawks Squad on its way to remaining undefeated at home? Is Coach Mike Boynton, Jr.’s crew on its way to Avenging a pair of losses against Kansas last season? The Jayhawks’ run at back-to-back Big 12 regular season titles is underway.

Oklahoma State leads 32-23 against Kansas with 3:01 left in the 1st half

KJ Adams Jr. has a couple free throws coming, so Kansas will have an opportunity to cut into its deficit without any time coming off the clock, but the Jayhawks are trailing by nine points with about three minutes left before halftime. Points off turnovers continue to be an issue for Kansas. While Oklahoma State has capitalized for 14 points off of nine Jayhawks miscues, Kansas has just two points off of five Cowboys miscues.

Former Jayhawks Talent Bryce Thompson has continued to shoot the ball well for Oklahoma State. They already have 14 points. He’s 4-for-6 from behind the arc.

Oklahoma State leads 21-13 against Kansas with 9:14 left in the 1st half

Joseph Yesufu came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer to tie the score at 13-13 for Kansas, but then Oklahoma State went on an 8-0 run that’s forced a timeout for the Jayhawks. The Cowboys are 4-for-9 from behind the arc so far. Kansas can’t keep up.

Something to watch as well is KJ Adams Jr. already has two fouls. That means Zach Clemence will see some first half minutes. Adams has often been a reliable, if undersized, big for the Jayhawks.

Oklahoma State leads 13-10 against Kansas with 11:16 left in the 1st half

Zuby Ejiofor and Bobby Pettiford Jr. were Kansas’ first two substitutions off the bench, and Ejiofor has held up well for the Jayhawks. Ejiofor has four points on a couple made baskets. And he’s played well on the defensive end as well.

Kansas is still trailing, though, by three points with a bit more than 11 minutes left in the first half. Bryce Thompson, a former Jayhawks player, leads Oklahoma State and all scorers with six points. Thompson has hit a pair of 3s.

Oklahoma State leads 8-4 against Kansas with 15:27 left in the 1st half

It took nearly two minutes for the game to see its first points, when Jalen Wilson hit a jumper for Kansas, and from there the Jayhawks’ offense hasn’t gotten much better. They’re trailing by four points about four and a half minutes into the game. They’re turning the ball over too much.

Rectifying that could come from forcing turnovers and getting into transition, but Kansas has to make the most of those opportunities when they come. Gradey Dick already botched one fast-break opportunity with a missed layup. The Jayhawks can’t afford those right now.

The game has started

Kansas won the opening tip-off, and this one is underway.

