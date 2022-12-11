Live score updates for Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs Wright State

Lady Vols basketball has two more games in its six-game homestand.

Tennessee (5-5) plays Wright State (1-7) on Sunday (2 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. Then the Lady Vols will face UCF at home Wednesday before embarking on a road trip to face No. 2 Stanford.

Before then, Tennessee will have to hit its stride without senior starter Tamari Key, who was announced out for the season Thursday due to blood clots found in her lungs. The 6-foot-6 center did not play in Tuesday’s 30-point win over Chattanooga, but she is expected to make a full recovery.

Besides Key, Tennessee is missing two other players. Graduate forward Jasmine Franklin missed the last two games due to concussion protocols and Rickea Jackson is out indefinitely as a coach’s decision.

Wright State arrives in Knoxville after losing a road game 72-47 to Marshall on Friday. The Raiders are 0-5 on the road.

Sunday is the first-ever meeting between Wright State and Tennessee for Women’s basketball. The Raiders also faced No. 4 Ohio State and lost 105-52. The Lady Vols lost to the Buckeyes in the season opener 87-75.

Wright State’s leading scorer is Bryce Nixon, who averages 10.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists. The Raiders average 62.6 points per game while giving up an average of 80.5 points.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Wright State: Live updates