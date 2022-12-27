Live score updates for Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Wofford

Lady Vols basketball Returns from the holiday break for one final nonconference matchup.

Tennessee (7-6) will get a chance to shake any Rust off against Wofford (9-3) on Tuesday (6:30 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena before opening SEC play on the road at Florida on Thursday . The Lady Vols are coming off a 77-70 loss at Stanford, which was their best effort of the season.

While all of Tennessee’s losses were to ranked opponents, four of them against top-10 teams, Wofford has played much lighter competition. The Terriers’ three losses were to Youngstown State – where former Lady Vol Emily Saunders transferred to after last season – Clemson and No. 12 North Carolina.

