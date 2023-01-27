Live score updates for Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs UConn

The stage is set for Lady Vols basketball.

The UConn Huskies are in town, ESPN’s “College GameDay” is here and Thompson-Boling Arena is set to have its largest attendance of the season. Thursday has all the energy brewing for an instant classic.

Tennessee (16-6, 8-0 SEC) faces No. 4 UConn (18-2, 11-0 Big East) is Thursday. “College GameDay” will air live from the arena at 7 pm on ESPN for the hour preceding tipoff, Hosted by Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter, Rebecca Lobo, Carolyn Peck and Holly Rowe.

