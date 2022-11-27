Live score updates for Lady Vols basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky

Lady Vols basketball has a chance to win two games in a row for the first time this season.

Well. 24 Tennessee (3-4) hosts Eastern Kentucky (4-2) on Sunday (2 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols haven’t secured two wins in a row through their challenging schedule. But after a 69-51 win over Colorado Friday, Sunday is a chance for Tennessee to build some momentum and even its season record.

EKU is only the second team the Lady Vols have played this season that didn’t play in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

