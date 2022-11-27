Live score updates for Lady Vols basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky

Lady Vols basketball has a chance to win two games in a row for the first time this season.

Well. 24 Tennessee (3-4) hosts Eastern Kentucky (4-2) on Sunday (2 pm ET, SEC Network+) at Thompson-Boling Arena. The Lady Vols haven’t secured two wins in a row through their challenging schedule. But after a 69-51 win over Colorado Friday, Sunday is a chance for Tennessee to build some momentum and even its season record.

EKU is only the second team the Lady Vols have played this season that didn’t play in last season’s NCAA Tournament.

“We needed it a lot,” Jordan Horston said after Friday’s win. “We needed it to boost our confidence and know that we put in the work and to see that it’s paying off by winning is helpful. We’ve grown a lot since the last tournament and it just feels good to finally pull it out.”

UT Assistant Coach Samantha Williams was the head coach at EKU in her last stop before Knoxville. She coached the Colonels from 2019-21 before accepting a position on Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper’s staff.

This is the second game in a six-game homestand. The Lady Vols will have a six-day break after Sunday before they face No. 9 Virginia Tech in the Jimmy V Classic on Sunday, Nov. 4.

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball score vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live updates