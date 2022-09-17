Live score updates, analysis and highlights

A month ago, very few would have thought that the Iowa vs. Nevada game would have much intrigue, if any at all.

But with Iowa’s offense off to a historically bad start, Saturday’s contest may offer clues about the team’s Big Ten slog ahead.

Against Nevada’s porous defense, will Spencer Petras show signs of exiting the funk he’s currently mired in?

Will the run game get going against a Mountain West conference team it should dominate in the trenches?

Did help arrive at the receiver spots?

Can Brian Ferentz engineer a turnaround for the offense?

And if the answer is no to all these questions… whoa, boy.

Following the team’s 10-7 loss in last Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game, many are skeptical of Kirk Ferentz’s decision to stick with Spencer Petras as the team’s starting quarterback.

Against Iowa State, Petras completed 12 of his 26 passes for 92 yards and threw an interception. This comes after a 7-3 win over South Dakota State in the season opener where he completed 11 of his 25 passes for 109 yards, but threw another interception.

A silver lining, the Hawkeyes’ defense has played lights out, allowing 10 points per game and forcing an average of three turnovers per game.

Ahead of the game, here’s top analysis this week from Hawk Central’s Kennington Lloyd Smith III and Chad Leistikow to get you ready:

