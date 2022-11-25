Live score update in Puerto Rico

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State Women’s basketball is spending its Thanksgiving weekend in Puerto Rico, but it’s far from a vacation for first-year Coach Sam Purcell and his squad.

The Bulldogs play back-to-back games against a pair of Noteworthy opponents. MSU (4-1) opens play at 10 am Friday against Georgetown (3-1).

The Hoyas haven’t made an NCAA Tournament appearance since 2012. However, they won three of four games to close out last season before the strong start this season.

The biggest test for MSU comes at 12:30 pm Friday against Nebraska (3-2). The Cornhuskers are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018. They dropped out of the Top 25 after losses at No. 15 Creighton and Drake last week.

Mississippi State is looking to boost its NCAA Tournament résumé after a missed opportunity at South Dakota State last week. MSU responded to that loss with back-to-back wins in Starkville against Alabama State and Colorado State.

