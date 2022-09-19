LIVE: Pitt 0, Akron 0, 1st







NCAA Men’s Soccer

Well. 10 Pitt (5-1-0, 2-0-0 ACC) vs. No. 14 Akron (4-1-1, 0-0-0 MAC)

Monday, September 19, 2022 | 7 pm | Ambrose Urbanic Field

Live Stream: ACC Network Extra HERE | Live stats HERE

Match Day Updates

Look for match updates including starting lineups and game highlights to be posted here.

Update (7:27 PM)-

Close again for Pitt! Jacquesson with another brilliant cross which Luchini got his head to, but it again went wide left. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 19, 2022

Update (7:26 PM)-

18′ Goal Akron. Dyson Clapier drove right through the Pitt defense and no one stepped to him and he put it right past Van De Sar. Zips lead 2-0. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 19, 2022

Update (7:17 PM)-

10′ Goal Akron. Almeida lost the ball and Ryan Kingsford picked the ball up, made a pass with the outside of his right foot right to Renato Kauzlaric, who moved past the Pitt Defenders and slotted it into the back of the net. — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 19, 2022

Update (7:13PM)-

So Close! Luchini missed just wide left after a great cross from Jacquesson. Still 0-0 in the 7th minute — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 19, 2022

Update (7:05 PM)-

Pitt Starting lineuphttps://t.co/r3wxZTy0MN — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 19, 2022

Update (7:00 PM)-

Cover No. 10 @Pitt_MSOC against No. 14 Akron Tonight at Ambrose Urbanic Field for @pghsoccernow Stay tuned to updates and info throughout pic.twitter.com/7E6KlfKHOB — Dominic Campbell (@DOMISMONEY) September 19, 2022

Let’s get another win over a ranked field! — John Judd (@JohnJud24874538) September 19, 2022

PSN’s Pitt Coverage

FINAL: Pitt 3, NC State 0

Preview and Game Notes

THE SERIES – AKRON

SCOUTING THE ZIPS

Akron comes into Monday’s match with a 4-1-1 overall record after drawing #22 Ohio State, 3-3, last time out. The Zips are ranked No. 14 in the latest United Soccer Coaches National Top-25 Poll.

The Zips have one of the most potent offensive attacks in the country as they are averaging 3.0 goals per game through six matches. Leading the way offensively is Jason Skokalook who has netted four goals, two assists and 10 points while collecting 11 shots.

Johnny Fitzgerald and Dyson Clapier rank second on the team with six points each while Josef Paulus leads the Squad with three assists on the year.

In goal, Mitch Budler has started all six matches and owns a 1.67 goals-against average while notching one clean sheet.

VIDOVICH BECOMES FIRST ACC MEN’S SOCCER COACH TO RECORD 100 ACC WINS

The Panthers have become one of the most respected and successful programs in the country over the last couple of years thanks to head coach Jay Vidovich and his staff.

and his staff. He has posted a career coaching record of 334-172-58 (.644). His 334 career coaching wins are 13th among active D1 head coaches.

With the win over NC State Friday night, Vidovich became the first head coach in ACC history to collect 100 regular season conference wins. He currently owns a 100-76-26 (.559) record in ACC matches.

Vidovich is one of the most decorated coaches in the NCAA as he earned one national title (2007, Wake Forest) while earning two NSCAA National Coach of the Year Awards (2007, 2008) and seven ACC Coach of the Year Awards (2002, 2004 , 2006, 2008, 2009, 2020, 2021).

FACING RANKED OPPONENTS

The Panthers are no stranger to nationally ranked opponents. Akron will be the fourth ranked opponent Pitt has faced this season after they opened the year with three straight ranked foes for the first time in program history.

Pitt opened the season with back-to-back wins over top-10 programs for the first time in program history as they downed No. 2 Georgetown 2-1 and No. 6 West Virginia 3-0.

Pitt is 4-0-1 against top-5 opponents over the last two seasons as they downed Georgetown (No. 2), Clemson (No. 2), Duke (No. 3) and North Carolina (No. 4) during the regular season and tied Notre Dame (No. 4) in the Elite Eight last season.

Overall, Pitt is 6-1-1 against nationally ranked foes over the last two seasons.

Over the last three seasons, Pitt owns a 10-4-1 record against ranked opponents.

VAN DER SAR EXTENDS SHUTOUT STREAK TO 334 MINUTES

After serving as the backup goalkeeper for the Panthers last season, senior goalkeeper Joe van der Sar had made a nice transition into the starting role for Pitt.

had made a nice transition into the starting role for Pitt. van der Sar has been on top of his game of late as he hasn’t allowed a goal in 334 consecutive minutes. The last goal he allowed came in the first half of the Panthers road game at No. 11 Marshall on Sept. 2.

Last time out, van der Sar was asked to make just one stop as the Panthers defense has allowed just five shots on goal across the 334 minute shutout streak for van der Sar.

The talented keeper has started all six games for the Panthers this season as he owns a 5-1 record and a 0.50 goals against average, a .833 save percentage and four shutouts.

van der Sar is tied for the ACC lead in shutouts (4) while ranking third in goals-against average (0.50) and save percentage (.833).

After making his first career start in the win over No. 2 Georgetown, van der Sar has notched shutouts of West Virginia, Howard, North Carolina and NC State.

LET ME ASSIST YOU

A major strength of the Panthers over the past couple of seasons has been the way they distribute the ball.

So far this season, Pitt has 15 assists on 15 goals. The 15 total assists is currently tied for 29th in the NCAA while their 2.50 assists per game is tied for 27th in the NCAA.

Last season, Pitt led the NCAA in assists (63) and assists per game (3.15), both of which marked program records.

Over the last three seasons, Pitt leads the NCAA in total assists with 122 helpers.

NCAA Total Assist Leaders (Last 3 Seasons)

1. Pitt 122

2. Wake Forest 107

3. Campbell 104

4. Clemson 99

5. Washington 98

UP NEXT

Well. 10 Pitt hits the road Friday night for a conference Showdown against Louisville. The Panthers and Cardinals will square off at 8pm on the ACC Network.

The Cardinals own the 5-1 record against Pitt all-time, but the Panthers won the last meeting between the two squads in 2020 by a score of 4-1.











