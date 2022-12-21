LIVE: Miami Hurricanes Football National Signing Day Recruiting Updates

While Wednesday’s National Signing Day will be the first time class of 2023 recruits can officially join Miami’s future roster, the verbal commitment train has rolled right through December.

No program in college football is hotter than The U, which has an outside shot at the No. 1-ranked recruiting class when the signing day dust settles. Mario Cristobal and company enter the day with 24 verbal commitments, including six new pledges this month, and several undeclared targets will have a Miami hat on the table throughout the day.

Many of the pledges will start to sign a National Letter of Intent in the morning, while top targets aim to make their final decision around lunch time or later relative to UM. All Hurricanes will track every step of it right here, from analysis to news and opinion, all in one place.

(The most recent updates will appear atop the live blog. All times eastern.)

5:30 a.m – The overnight chatter suggests it could be a big day for The U. Not only in holing onto most all of its current commitments, but in making additions as well. The secondary, with targets like Damari Brown, Sharif Denson and Edwin Joseph among those making a final decision this afternoon, looks like the safest bet to see a new UM addition. Wide receiver would be a welcome spot, among others, too.

Midnight – Miami presents its logo and first mention of signing day just as the clock struck 12.

