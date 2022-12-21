LIVE: Miami Hurricanes Football National Signing Day Recruiting Updates

While Wednesday’s National Signing Day will be the first time class of 2023 recruits can officially join Miami’s future roster, the verbal commitment train has rolled right through December.

No program in college football is hotter than The U, which has an outside shot at the No. 1-ranked recruiting class when the signing day dust settles. Mario Cristobal and company enter the day with 24 verbal commitments, including six new pledges this month, and several undeclared targets will have a Miami hat on the table throughout the day.

