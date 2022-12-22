Live: Men’s Basketball: Ohio State vs. Maine

After an 89-84 loss to North Carolina Saturday, Ohio State men’s basketball hosts Maine Wednesday at 8:30 pm Big Ten Network will broadcast.

1st half 11:43 – Ohio State 24, Maine 15

Key is in double figures early, scoring 10 points in the first seven minutes. Fifth-year guard Gedi Juozapaitis is keeping Maine competitive with eight points. He and Tynes are Maine’s two leading scorers on the season and have contributed 12 of the Black Bears’ 15 points.

Sensabaugh has scored five early points for the Buckeyes with a made 3-pointer. Coming into the game, the reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week averaged 47.6 percent from 3-point range.

—Steven Kishpaugh, Assistant Sports Editor

1st half 15:49 – Ohio State 12, Maine 6

Freshman guard Bruce Thornton opened the game with a 3-pointer.

Ohio State hasn’t had the hottest of starts, as Maine took its first lead after Black Bears senior guard Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish answered junior forward Zed Key’s 3-point attempt with a bucket of his own to lead 6-5.

Key put together a five-point run on the Buckeyes’ next two possessions as part of a larger 7-0 streak to put Ohio State back ahead.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh also remained in the starting lineup for the third-straight game. He scored a career-high 22 points against North Carolina.

– Jacob Benge, Sports Editor

Pregame

Columbus, Ohio – Ohio State has taken the court for pregame warmups.

Junior guard Eugene Brown III is taking part in shootaround. He’s yet to play this season as he’s gone through the concussion protocol, and head Coach Chris Holtmann said Monday that Brown could join the Buckeyes’ rotation soon.

Graduate guard Isaac Likekele returned to the team Saturday but didn’t play against the Tar Heels. They missed the game against Rutgers Dec. 8 as he tended to a family matter in Texas.

Maine has three scorers averaging double figures, and sophomore guard Kellen Tynes, who stands 6-foot-4, will present an interesting matchup behind his average of 14.6 points per game. He’s reached double figures in nine of 11 games this season.

It’s $1 hot dog night at the Schottenstein Center, which will be the site of the next two Buckeyes games.

Stay tuned with The Lantern to learn more as it happens.

-Jacob Benge, Sports Editor