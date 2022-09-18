LIVE: Jason Aldean / Scotty McCreery / John Morgan @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 09/16/2022

Even though nights are getting colder here in Nippertown, SPAC decided to treat us with some fire.

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean rolled into town on Friday with special guests John Morgan and Scotty McCreery for the Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour. John Morgan kicked off the night with his blue-collar country songs. Aside from being a talented singer and guitarist, Morgan is also quite the songwriter. After attending a writing session in Nashville with Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, the team cut eight hits, one being “If I Didn’t Love You”, which was a Grammy-nominated single for Aldean.

John Morgan

McCreery brought the energy and a list of his original, award-winning music. McCreery released his fifth album Same Truck last year, which included his recent Top 10 hit, “You Time.” Even though McCreery could have serenaded the crowd all night with his own music, he decided to treat the showgoers with a few classic country hits, including some Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks.

Scotty McCreery

I’ve been to a few country concerts, but I’m here to say that multi-platinum entertainer Jason Aldean made it feel like a rock show. The lights, the fog, the chanting crowd… there wasn’t a person without a hand or a drink in the air. Aldean continues his fall tour across the country over the next couple of months. Even though New York was spoiled with a couple of his shows, fans were wanting a second night at SPAC – and we don’t blame them.

Photo Gallery by Ben Gifford