Live: High school state title football scores in New Orleans | Prep Sports

The Louisiana state Championship high school football games are being played this week at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and this will be the place to keep up with scores.

There are four New Orleans area teams playing for state titles this week – St. Charles Catholic, Destrehan, Brother Martin and John Curtis.

The full schedule of the state title games being played in New Orleans includes:

Thursday

7 p.m.—Division IV select—Ouachita Christian vs. Vermilion Catholic

Friday

Noon – Division II select – St. Thomas More-Lafayette Christian

3:30 p.m.—Division III select—Dunham vs. St. Charles Catholic

7 pm – Division I nonselect – Ruston vs. Destrehan

Saturday

Noon – Division II nonselect – Lutcher vs. North DeSoto

7 p.m.—Division I select—Brother Martin vs. John Curtis

You can follow below to keep up with the games as they play out.