Live Game Thread: Hurricanes basketball vs. Maryland

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Maryland Terrapins at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. for the Championship game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Sunday (1:00 p.m., ESPN).

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Miami (4-0, No. 36 Kenpom) advanced to the Championship game with a 74-64 win over Providence on Saturday as Norchad Omier led the way with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Isaiah Wong scored 18 and Nijel Pack 11. .. The win was the 700th in Jim Larranaga’s coaching career, becoming the 35th Coach to accomplish the feat. … Maryland (4-0, No. 29 Kenpom) won 95-67 over Saint Louis on Saturday with Donta Scott leading the way with 25 points. The Terrapins roared out to a 51-27 Halftime lead and never looked back. … Both teams are looking for a Tier A win in the non-conference slate according to Kenpom. … Both teams are ranked in the top 40 nationally in Offensive efficiency with Maryland also top-40 in defense while Miami is 57th in defensive efficiency.

MIAMI’S PROJECTED STARTING FIVE: PG Nijel Pack, SG Isaiah Wong, SG Wooga Poplar, SF Jordan Miller, PF Norchad Omier

SERIES RECORD: Maryland leads 13-9

LAST MEETING: Maryland won 74-71 at Maryland on Jan. 29, 2014

LINE: Maryland -1 according to William Hill Caesars Sportsbook

KENPOM SCORE PREDICTION: Maryland 72-70, Miami has a 45% chance of winning

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

Maryland: PG Jahmir Young is making a smooth transition from Charlotte and is a key for the Terrapins on both ends. Young is averaging 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game and shooting 41.9 percent from the floor, 20.0 percent from 3.

Miami: SG Isaiah Wong scored a season-high 18 points in the win over Providence and will look to score against a tough defensive team. Wong made 7 of 14 shots against the Friars after going 1 of 7 with five points in his last game against Florida A&M. Wong’s field goal percentage is down on the season, but is knocking down 3s at a 35.3-percent clip.

