Live coverage: Utah football vs. Penn State in the Rose Bowl
Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Monday’s Rose Bowl Game between Utah and Penn State. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Penn State 35, Utah 14
10:36 — Another wide-open receiver for Sean Clifford, and Penn State cashes in a couple plays later as Kaytron Allen runs for a touchdown. Penn State 35, Utah 14.
13:55 — Barnes is sacked, Utah punts, and the game is slipping away from the Utes.
14:49 — Sean Clifford finds an absolutely wide-open KeAndre Lambert-Smith for an 88-yard touchdown pass to open the fourth quarter. RJ Hubert got beat there. Penn State is firmly in control of this one. Penn State 28, Utah 14
4th Quarter
4:28 — Harrison Wallace III will want that one back. Drops what would have been a first-down completion for Penn State.
6:07 — Barnes is picked off. That’s a big play. Momentum is squarely in favor of Penn State right now.
8:31 – Bryson Barnes in at quarterback for Utah and he completes his first pass.
8:31 — Rising gets hit hard on a run and is down, being attended to on the field. He gets up and walks to the sideline.
9:25 — Nick Singleton finds daylight and accelerates for an 87-yard touchdown run on third-and-2. The press box shook a little bit on that score. Penn State 21, Utah 14.
10:17 — A promising Utah drive ends in a punt. A trick play where Devaughn Vele was supposed to pass didn’t work and he got tackled for a loss of nine.
15:00 — Utah starts the third with the ball.
2nd Quarter
It’s a dramatically different game than last year’s Rose Bowl. The two schools have combined for 28 points. Utah is outgaining Penn State 200-191 in a tight battle.
0:01 — Rising is sacked to end the half. All tied up at the break.
2:38 — Ja’Quinden Jackson punches it in from 19 yards, using a spin move on the way. A 47-yard pass from Rising to Devaughn Vele set that one up. Penn State 14, Utah 14.
4:47 — Sean Clifford to Mitchell Tinsley for a 10-yard touchdown pass. A masterful play from Clifford came earlier on the drive, when he evaded pressure from Utah and threw a 32-yard pass on third-and-8. Penn State 14, Utah 7.
7:55 — Rising finds tight end Thomas Yassmin for Utah’s first score of the game. Micah Bernard had a 15-yard run to get the Utes in the red zone. Penn State 7, Utah 7.
1st Quarter
- 0:07 — Penn State strikes first. Nick Singleton with a five-yard touchdown run. The big play on that drive was a 28-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Theo Johnson on third-and-7. Penn State 7, Utah 0.
- 4:58 — Rising’s pass is intercepted by Penn State’s Kalen King.
8:51 — Utah Picks up its first first down of the game on a pass from Cam Rising to Money Parks.
- 11:30 — Utah goes three-and-out in its first drive.
- 13:00 — Penn State goes three-and-out on the first possession of the game. Lander Barton gets to Sean Clifford on third down.
- Penn State will get the ball first.
- Penn State starting Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu will not play today, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Sources: Penn State star Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu is not expected to play today in the Rose Bowl. He’d been a gametime decision and has been taking part in some warm-ups. He’s a RS sophomore who will return to PSU next year and projects as a top tackle prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 2, 2023