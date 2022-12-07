Live Blog: Follow No. 4 Purdue Basketball vs. Hofstra in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Well. 4 Purdue basketball is back at home for a midweek matchup against Hofstra, a nonconference opponent based in Hempstead, NY, that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 pm ET on Wednesday at Mackey Arena.

How to watch: If you’re looking for how to watch No. 4 Purdue’s game against Hofstra, it will be streamed on Big Ten Plus. For more information on the game, including tipoff time, the coaching matchup and three things to see from the Boilermakers, CLICK HERE.

The Boilermakers, who are 8-0 and 1-0 in Big Ten play so far in the 2022-23 season, boast a 20-game win streak against nonconference opponents in the regular season and will look to extend that mark against the Pride. They come into West Lafayette with a 6-3 overall record and are led by senior guard Aaron Estrada, who averages 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Welcome to our live blog, where we’ll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We’ll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.

