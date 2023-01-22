LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 3 Purdue basketball vs. Maryland in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — After winning its last five games, including four on the road, No. 3 Purdue basketball is back inside Mackey Arena on Sunday for a Matchup with Maryland starting at 1 pm ET. It’s the first of two meetings between the Boilermakers and Terrapins this season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button