LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 24 Purdue Basketball vs. West Virginia in Real Time

PORTLAND, Ore. — The No. The 24-ranked Purdue basketball program faces its first challenge away from West Lafayette, taking on West Virginia in the first round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament Thursday night. The two teams are scheduled to tip off at 10 pm ET at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

  • How to watch: If you’re looking for how to watch No. 24 Purdue’s game against West Virginia, it will be broadcast on ESPN2. For more information on the game, including tipoff time and the coaching matchup, CLICK HERE.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button