LIVE BLOG: Follow No. 1 Purdue Basketball vs. Rutgers in Real Time

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Well. 1 Purdue basketball tips off for the first time in 2023 on Monday night in a Matchup against Rutgers at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers are 13-0, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play.

Welcome to our live blog, where we'll keep you updated in real time with all the news and views as they happen, straight from press row. We'll add highlights and opinions as well. The most recent items are on the top, so just keep refreshing.



Purdue basketball is back in Big Ten play in West Lafayette, follow along below for updates:

7:23 pm ET — Zach Edey at the free throw line as Purdue finds itself in the bonus with just under 12 minutes to play before halftime.

7:20 pm ET, UNDER 12 — Purdue has a 9-8 lead over Rutgers with 11:54 to play in the first half. Both teams are shooting under 30% so far, a combined 6-of-25 from the floor.

7:15 pm ET — Braden Smith fouled on a shot attempt inside the paint. Both Caleb McConnell and Brandon Newman were called for technical fouls after the play.

7:11 pm ET — Brandon Newman knocks down his first 3-pointer of the game after checking into the game. He had a season-high 18 points for the Boilermakers in their win over Florida A&M last week.

7:07 pm ET UNDER 16 — All tied up between Purdue and Rutgers at the first media timeout. Both teams slow out of the gates offensively. It’s 4-4 with 15:49 left in the first half.

7:04 pm ET — Purdue is 0-for-2 from the 3-point line early on, but Zach Edey continues to be a force on the offensive glass. He pulls in a loose ball and gets the first points on the board for the Boilermakers.

7:03 pm ET — Caleb McConnell gets the first basket of the game, putting Rutgers ahead before Purdue can knock down a shot.

Tipoff — Rutgers wins the tip, and Zach Edey is called for an early foul as Cliff Omoruyi looks for space Underneath the basket. The Scarlet Knights get two opportunities near the paint to get shots to fall, but no points to show for it.

