LIVE ARTS SCENE-Live calendar for Oct. 5-11

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE619 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-900-5386

October 8, 12 pm, Paint/Decorate a Bra for “Breast Cancer Awareness Mo.” (Public votes for favorite ’til 10/29)

ART ON THE SQUARE GALLERY, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297-Call as class sizes are limited

October 6 or 8, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm (either): Explore Abstract Expressionism I workshop, $90 for each (or $95 if by credit card)

October 7 or 9, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm (either): Explore Abstract Expressionism II workshop, $90 for each (or $95 if by credit card)

October 7, 5-8 pm, First Fri. Artist’s Reception featuring Renee Bruce, Sally Fleming & Linda Medders-Jackson

BERKELEY COUNTY LIBRARY SYSTEMhttps://berkeleylibrarysc.org/

CANE BAY (BRANCH) LIBRARY, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd./Ste. A, Summerville, 843-719-4796, Oct. 5, 10:30 am to 12 Noon, Story Time!;

October 6, 1-4 p.m., Needlecraft Group: Knit, Stitch, Crochet!; October 11, 3:30-5 pm, Live In Color(ing)

SANGAREE LIBRARY, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville, 843-695-1208, Oct. 8, 11 am to 5 pm, Writer’s Nest

SAINT STEPHEN LIBRARY113 Ravenell Dr., St. Stephen, 843-567-4862

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393, Oct. 6, 9 p.m., Karaoke;

October 7, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559, Oct. 8, 2-5 pm, Open Mic

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARYhttps://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075, Oct. 5, 11-11:30 am, Storytots;

October 6, 2-3 pm, BINGO for Books! (Ages 12-18); October 8, 6-8:30 p.m., Teen Movie, “Hocus Pocus” (PG); October 9, 2-3 pm, Sun. Stitchers

ST. GEORGE LIBRARY, 506 No. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189, Oct. 6, 6-7 pm, Jazz on the Patio with Issac Green & Son;

October 9, Sun. Movie Matinee, 2-4:30 p.m., Tyler Perry’s “Boo: A Madea Halloween” (PG-13)

DOWN THE ROAD PUB, 920 College Park Rd., Summerville, 843-285-5143, Oct. 7, 8 pm, Karaoke; October 8, 7-10 p.m., Music;

October 11, 8 pm, Karaoke

3RD ANNUAL EDISTO BLACKWATER BOOGIE (Rain or Shine) at Givhans Ferry State Park, 746 County Rd. S-18-30, Ridgeville

FMI & Tix, Visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/edisto-blackwater-boogie-2022-tickets-304917515497

October 7 (gates open at 4:30 pm-Several bands; Oct. 8 (gates open at 10:30 am)-Several bands; Oct. 9 (music until last band at 2 pm)

FARMER’S MARKET (behind Summerville Town Hall), Oct. 8, 10 am to 12 noon, Brittany Opperman

FLOWERTOWN KNITTING GUILD

October 5 (every W), 2-4 pm, Members & Nonmembers Group Knitters, Panera Bread at 1311 No. Main St., Summerville;

October 9 (every Sun.), 2-4 pm, Meet at Panera Bread, 9480 Dorchester Rd., Summerville

The 2nd Tues./Mo. (Oct. 11) 6-8 pm, the Guild Members meet at Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 So. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, See FlowertownPlayers.org FMI or Call!

October 8, 8 am to 5:30 pm, Costume Sale!;

October 8, 2:30 pm & 7:30 pm, “When Men Were Men?” (Show includes episodes of “A Hog Killin’ Time” & “Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity” by Shortwave Kitsch (radio dramas), $20 – Get Tix at www.SWKRadio.com or at the door. Call 843-608-1172 FMI .

October 9, 3-6 pm or Oct. 10, 7-10 pm, “Boundless: the Musical”

FREE MOVIE FRIDAYS at Gahagan Park Football Field, 515 W. Boundary St., Summerville

October 7, 8:30-10:30 pm, Movie, “Jungle Cruise” (bring chairs/blankets, Snacks or dinner & enjoy)-Snacks will be sold there

FROTHY BEARD OFF WORLD, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342 – Oct. 8, 6:30-9:30 pm, Daniell Pollock

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000

Music Nightly 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360, Oct. 9, 9 pm to 1 am, Open Mic

ITALIAN FESTIVAL at Hutchinson Square, 102 S. Main St., Summerville

October 9, 11 am to 6 pm, Experience Authentic Italian food & entertainment by local artists – Free Admission

JEDBURG JUNCTION FARMERS MARKET, 850 E. Butternut Rd., Summerville, 843-302-5676, Oct. 8, 9 am to 3 pm, Artisan vendors

LUXE ESPRESSO & WINE BAR1430 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8508

October 5, 6:30 p.m., Music Trivia; October 6, 6:30 p.m., Bingo; October 7, 7-10 p.m., Dr. Driver; October 8, 7-10 p.m., Alyn Lynes;

October 9, 12-3 p.m., Brunch Music with Ben Somewhere; October 11, 6:30 pm, Music Bingo

MAIN STREET READS115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com

October 5, 9:30-10 am, Wed. Stories on the Square for kids;

October 6, 6:30-8 pm, Pulpwood Queens Book Club, “Orchid Blooming” by Carol Van Den Hende (Virtual);

October 10, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writes; October 11, 6:30-8 pm, Oct. Thriller Book Club, “They Come at Knight” by Yasmin Angoe

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200

October 7, 10 p.m., Eddie Bush; October 8, 10 p.m., Bullfrog

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3 No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886, Oct. 7, 7-9 p.m., Moonlight Sale

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430

W’s & ​​F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 am to 1 pm, Keith & Nathan Miller

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/

October 5, 1:30-4 pm, “The Journey Continues” (2nd of 6 classes/Call FMI);

October 6, 1:15-4:15 p.m., Open Sewing, $5; October 7, 10:30 am to 2:30 pm, PSF Sewing Sessions, $25;

October 8, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Carpenter’s Star Xmas Tree Skirt, $16 & 1:30 to 4:30 pm, Starry Night Quilt (2nd & final class);

October 10, 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, Quilts of Valor Sit & Sew

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – PublicWorksArtCenter.org

Thru Nov. 4, SPARK Exhibition: W. Gallery, SPARK Invitational; E. Gallery, SPARK Community; S. Gallery: SPARK Youth;

October 5, 5-7 pm, Opening Reception with the Artists featuring the Sweetgum Society Jam Band (Rescheduled from Sept. 30)

RIDGEVILLE FARMERS MARKET, 157 Church St., Ridgeville, Oct. 9, 10 am to 2 pm

STALLSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH255 Stallsville Loop., Summerville, 603-398-3633 (Kathie),

Every Wed., (Oct. 5) 10 am to 3 pm, Quilt ‘n’ Friends

SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 140 No. Main St./#101, Summerville, 843-873-5339, “Past. Present. Future.” Season Begins!

October 7 & 8, 7:30 pm, “Suite Treats” at Summers Corner Perf. Arts Ctr., 318 Gnarly Oak Lane, Summerville

Tix: $22 for adults; $2 for ages 17 & under. Doors open at 6:15 pm for a pre-concert talk at 6:30 pm

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-873-2210

October 5, 6:30-9 pm, Shag Club 13th Anniversary Party – Dance with DJ Wendell Nolan (basic Lessons then open dance)

THE KNOT, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, Oct. 9, 12:30-3:30 pm, Brunch music

THE OLD TROLLEY THEATRE102 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-901-1559

October 8, 8 p.m., Improv Night with CHAMPS, $10

THIS LITTLE PIGGY, 100 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-594-3108, Oct. 8, 4 pm, Open Mic (weather permitting)

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700, Oct. 5, 7 p.m., Brandon Simmons;

October 7, 8 p.m., Drew Marler

TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, Oct. 5, 9 pm to 12 am, Doctor Driver & The Big Show;

October 7, 9:30 p.m., Chicken Vicious; October 8, 9:30 pm, Octane

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m., Chris Sullivan;

October 7, 7:30-10:30 p.m., Chris Roberts; October 11, 6:30-9:30 pm, Sip ‘n Paint, $40, See ArtwithAndre.com FMI

Send your Arts & Culture dates to [email protected] for inclusion in this lineup