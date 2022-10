Live Arts Scene Calendar

FOR: the JournalScene.com Online

ARTS SCENE VENUES

ANTIQUES & ARTISANS VILLAGE, 619 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-900-5386 – FMI: https://www.AntiquesandArtisansVillage.com

ART ON THE SQUARE, 420 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297, FMI: https://artonthesquare.gallery/

Every First Fri./Month from 5-7 pm is the Featured Artists of the Month gallery reception

BENNY MAZZETTO’s, 118 S. Main St., Summerville, 843225-0873

Occasional music on Third Thursdays: 6-9 pm & sometimes on the first Sat. of the month at 7 pm

BERKELEY COUNTY LIBRARY system, FMI visit: https://berkeleylibrarysc.org/

CANE BAY (BRANCH) LIBRARY, 1655 Cane Bay Blvd./Ste. A, Summerville, 843-719-4796

SANGAREE LIBRARY, 595 Sangaree Parkway, Summerville, 843-695-1208

SAINT STEPHEN LIBRARY, 113 Ravenell Dr., St. Stephen, 843-567-4862

CAROLINA ALE HOUSE, 191 Sigma Dr., Summerville, 843-471-1970, FMI: https://www.facebook.com/carolinaalehouseSummerville/

CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393, Every Thurs., 9 pm, Karaoke &

Music Every Friday from 7-10 pm

COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd No. St., Summerville, 843-376-4559, Every Saturday, 2-5 pm, Open Mic

DAY DRINK BRUNCH LOUNGE, 106 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-285-5572, Saturday’s DJ music

FMI: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083380538790

DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, FMI: https://dorchesterlibrarysc.org/

GEORGE H. SEAGO, JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075

ST. GEORGE LIBRARY, 506 No. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189,

DOWN THE ROAD PUB, 920 College Park Rd., Summerville, 843-285-5143

Everyone Tues. & Fri., 8 pm, Karaoke & Every Sat., 7-10 pm, Music

FARMER’S MARKET (behind Summerville Town Hall), Saturdays until Nov. 19, 8 am to 1 pm, with music from 10 am to 12 Noon.

A special Dec. The 3rd Holiday Farmer’s Market from 8 am to 1 pm will be the very final one for this year.

FLOWERTOWN KNITTING GUILD

Every Wed., 2-4 pm, Members & Nonmembers Group Knitters, Panera Bread at 1311 No. Main St., Summerville;

Every Sun., 2-4 p.m., Meet at Panera Bread, 9480 Dorchester Rd., Summerville

The 2nd Tues./Mon., 6-8 pm, the Guild Members meet at Boone Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville

FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS, 133 So. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251, See FlowertownPlayers.org for events & workshops

FROTHY BEARD OFF WORLD, 117 South Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342-Call FMI

Music is usually Every Fri. and/or Sat. night from 6:30-9:30 pm

HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Sq. Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000

Music Nightly 6-9 p.m.; Gospel Brunch every Sunday from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

HUTCHINSON SQUARE, 102 South Main St., Summerville, Third Thursday of Every Month, 6-8 pm, Music in the Square (Free)

IT’S A MYSTERY TO ME Book Club Meets on Third Thurs: 6:30-8:30 pm, at the Summerville Presbyterian Church/Conf. Rm.

at 407 S. Laurel St., Summerville – FMI contact [email protected]

THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 East Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360, Sundays, 9 pm to 1 am, Open Mic

JEDBURG JUNCTION FARMERS MARKET, 850 E. Butternut Rd., Summerville, 843-302-5676, Sat’s, 9 am to 3 pm, Artisan vendors

KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, 843-225-3535, Music on alternating F’s & Sat’s from 5-8 pm

KNIGHTSVILLE GEN. STORE AND COFFEE & CONES, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-695-3222

See: https://www.facebook.com/knightsvillegeneral For Events Listings

LUXE ESPRESSO & WINE BAR, 1430 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-285-8508

Wed., 6:30 p.m., Music Trivia; Thurs., 6:30 p.m., Bingo; Fri. & Sat. music at 7-10 pm (but when Daylight Savings Time starts on 11/6/22, the music will switch to 6-9 pm); Sun., 12-3 p.m., Brunch Music; Tues., 6:30 pm, Music Bingo

MAIN STREET READS, 115 South Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com

Every Mon., 6:30-8 pm, Main Street Writes writer’s group; Every Wed., 9:30-10 am, Stories on the Square for kids

See Website for Calendar of Book events & Mo. Book Club Mtgs.

MARGARITA’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 223 North Main St., Summerville, 843-871-0078

Every Other Thurs. (Oct. 20-on) is Open Mic Night from 5-9:30 pm

MILLIE LEWIS MODELS & TALENT, 217 S. Cedar St., Summerville, 843-571-7781, Call FMI on Classes & Events

MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200

https://montreuxbarandgrill.net/ – Live music (Subject to change): Th & F at 10 pm

NEXTON SQUARE, 200 Front St., Summerville-FMI: https://www.facebook.com/nextonsquare

First Friday Music Nights 5-8 pm most months

OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3 No. St., Summerville, 843-695-9886 – Music most Fridays & Saturdays from 7-9 pm

PALMETTO FLATS RESTAURANT, 975 Bacons Bridge Rd./Ste. 148, Summerville, 843-419-6430

W’s & ​​F’s, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ron Durand; Sun’s 11 am to 1 pm, Keith & Nathan Miller

PEOPLE, PLACES & QUILTS, 129 West Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-871-8872-https://peopleplacesquilts.com/calendar/

PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-900-3225 – PublicWorksArtCenter.org

See website for current exhibitions, events, and art workshops

RIDGEVILLE FARMERS MARKET, 157 Church St., Ridgeville, Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm

ROLLINS EDWARDS COMMUNITY CENTER, 301 No. Hickory St., Summerville, 843-510-0005

FMI https://www.summervillesc.gov/401/Rollins-Edwards-Community-Center?fbclid=IwAR3B7kJncNbASy5-owFPx423-S1sGza4D7zABHM5Q68vW0H2Z9PNbYf0wHw

STALLSVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 255 Stallsville Loop., Summerville, 603-398-3633 (Kathie)

Every Wed., 10 am to 3 pm, Quilt ‘n’ Friends

SUMMERVILLE DREAM, 130 East 2nd North St., Summerville, 843-821-7260 – https://SummervilleDream.org

SUMMERVILLE MUSEUM & RESEARCH CTR., 100 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-875-9666, http://www.OurMuseum.org

See the website FMI on events and workshops

SUMMERVILLE ORCHESTRA, 140 No. Main St., Summerville, 843-873-5339, https://summervilleorchestra.org/

See website FMI on all concerts, community events, and how to get involved

SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-873-2210

Every Wed., 6:30-9 pm, Dance with DJ Wendell Nolan (basic Lessons then open dance)

THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121

FMI see: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057544394017

THE KNOT, 208 E. 5th No. St., Summerville, 843-261-0258, Sundays, 12:30-3:30 pm, Brunch music

THE OLD TROLLEY THEATRE, 102 Old Trolley Rd., Summerville, 843-901-1559 – FMI: https://www.oldtrolleytheatre.com/

THE SUMMER BREEZE BAR, 600 Boone Hill Rd., Summerville, 843-697-7273, https://www.facebook.com/thesummerbreezesc

Fri. Karaoke at 9 pm & Sat. Live Music at 9 pm

THE TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, FMI: https://www.thetimrodlibrary.org/

TIKI TACO, 1761 No. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-0022, Visit their Facebook page about Events/Music:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100075961686320

TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700-Music every W at 7 pm & F at 8 pm

TOWN OF SUMMERVILLE/Parks & Recreation, 301 No. Hickory St., Summerville, 843-510-0005

https://www.SummervilleSC.gov – They host the Movies in the Park in spring & fall & Sounds on the Square music at Hutchinson Square during the summer & Brown Family Park music events. FMI, also see: https://www.visitsummerville.com/local-events

Other Info. Sites: https://www.facebook.com/LiveLoveSummerville/ OR https://www.facebook.com/groups/summerville

TROLLEY PUB, 1704 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-900-8222, Music on W’s-F’s-Sat’s at 9 pm

WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A South Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131, Music every Fri. from 7:30-10:30 p.m.;

Everyone Tues. is Sip ‘n’ Paint from 6:30-9:30 pm, $40 – FMI: https://www.artwithandre.com/ or call 843-270-0259

Third Thursdays, Music from 6-9 pm

