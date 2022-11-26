Live Arts Maryland Has Lots Of Holiday Cheer Coming In December

This year, the holidays in Annapolis will be extra joyful and full of wonderful music. Live Arts Maryland will host two Spectacular holiday concerts, including the much cherished and always eagerly awaited “Celebration of Christmas,” which features the Annapolis Chorale and Chamber Orchestra and extraordinary guests, conducted by Artistic Director J. Ernest Green. For an organization like Live Arts Maryland, which grew out of the community, performing for family and friends again during the holidays is a very special occasion, especially after the forced silence of the COVID pandemic.

The festivities begin on Thursday, December 8, at 8 pm, at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts with a concert featuring internationally acclaimed guitarist Francis Goya accompanied by the Chamber Orchestra, along with performers Marissa McGowan, Mark Berman and the Annapolis Chorale.

Friday, December 9, at 8 pm, brings the return of the beloved “Celebration of Christmas” concert at Maryland Hall. Mr. Green and Co. hit all the right holiday notes, starting with a joyous blend of everyone’s favorite songs, like “White Christmas” and “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” Not to be outdone in the holiday cheer department, the Chamber Orchestra takes the Spotlight for the classic “Sleigh Ride.” You get to sing with the Chorale with a special holiday Carol sing-along with Maestro Green.

Tickets for both of Live Arts Maryland’s holiday concerts are on sale now. Ticket prices for both performances range from $26 to $51.

Celebration of Christmas tickets may be purchased through the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640, the link below, or online at https://www.marylandhall.org/events.

Tickets for An Evening with Francis Goya and Friends can be purchased at the link below or through https://www.liveartsmd.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB