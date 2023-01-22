Live analysis as Jalen Hurts Returns in NFL Playoffs

PHILADELPHIA − It didn’t take long for Jalen Hurts to show that he’s back to full strength, or close enough for him to run like he was before he suffered a shoulder injury back on Dec. 18.

Hurts led scoring drives on the Eagles’ first two possessions as they took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter against the Giants in the NFC Divisional Round game Saturday night.

Hurts was a perfect 7-for-7 for 89 yards and 2 TDs, the first a 16-yard completion to Dallas Goedert, who caught the ball with his left hand in stride and continued into the end zone. The second was a 9-yard TD to DeVonta Smith.

If there were any doubts on Hurts’ shoulder, he answered on the second play when he threw deep to Smith, hitting him for 40 yards down to the Giants’ 33.

