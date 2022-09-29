Live Action with UNC Basketball Postponed

The kick off to the UNC basketball season will have to wait one more week due to travel concerns from Hurricane Ian.

The Unofficial kickoff to the UNC basketball season will have to wait one more week.

As a result of poor travel conditions caused by inclement weather from Hurricane Ian, the UNC Athletic department has decided to move “Live Action” from this Friday to next Friday, October 7th.

The announcement was made public via “GoHeels” on Twitter this afternoon:

Due to the likelihood of inclement weather creating poor travel conditions for fans, we have decided to postpone “Live Action” to Oct. 7th This weekend’s Football, Swimming & Diving, and Volleyball events are scheduled to be played, as planned.#GoHeels https://t.co/0s5EHlzekq — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) September 29, 2022

Although the event is indoors, UNC staff has elected to move the event so that more fans can attend it in a safe matter.

Also of note, other UNC Sporting events this weekend, including Saturday’s ACC opener football game vs Virginia Tech, are currently still on track to happen as scheduled.

While it might be disappointing to some that we will have to wait one more week to get a look at this year’s UNC basketball squad, it should be well worth the wait. Anticipation is off the charts for this year’s team after last year’s thrilling Final Four run.

With tons of fan-favorite returning players coming back and some exciting newcomers joining the roster, the Tar Heels have very high expectations for the 2022-2023 season.

Stick with Keeping it Heel for any other updates that might come out regarding the status of the UNC football game on Saturday.

