‘Live Action With Carolina Basketball’ – What Fans Need To Know

Friday, September 30, 2022

Live Action presented by Dunkin’

The 2022-23 season of Tar Heel basketball is ready to get started with the men’s and women’s teams kicking off the new year at the Dean E. Smith Center with “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” presented by Dunkin’ on Friday, September 30.

Carolina Basketball’s GameDay host B Daht will once again emcee the festivities, which will include player and staff introductions, a combined three-point shooting contest and intra-squad scrimmages by both teams.

6:00 pm – Doors open

7:30 pm – Event starts

Admission is free.

Entry Locations: Gates A & B general public, C students, D reserved seating guests.

Parking & Transportation

• GameDay Staff parking – Bowles Lot & Craige Deck (passes required)

• Tar Heel Express shuttle service from the Friday Center Park beginning at 6 pm ($5 round-trip or $3 one-way, drop-off and pick up in front of the Smith Center)

General Public parking on campus is $10 per vehicle by debit/credit card (VISA, Mastercard, Discover). Cash will not be accepted. Lots open at 5 pm Normal parking permit regulations will be in effect until Fri at 5 pm

$10 Bell Tower Deck

$10 Bowles Lot, $10 Craige Deck, $10 Manning Lot, $10 Jackson Deck, $10 Rams Head

Accessibility Parking and Shuttles will be available.

Accessibility Parking is reserved in the Williamson Lot $10 per vehicle – Golf Cart shuttle AB.

NOTE: RV Football permit holders may not access Skipper Bowles Drive or the Williamson Lot before the end of Carolina Basketball Live Action (after 11:30 pm).