‘Live Action With Carolina Basketball’ Scheduled for September 30

Carolina basketball’s annual preseason celebration is coming back for another year, and it’s doing so under a new name. “Live Action with Carolina Basketball” will take place in the Dean Smith Center at 7:30 pm on September 30. The name is a callback to men’s basketball head Coach Hubert Davis’ on-court interview during the national Championship against Kansas, when he told CBS’ Tracy Wolfson, “It’s live action out there!”

“IT’S LIVE ACTION.” 🗣 Hubert Davis is LOCKED IN for this #NationalChampionship game 😂 pic.twitter.com/gH9gXRF2Ya — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) April 5, 2022

Admission to the event is free, and doors will open at 6 pm UNC students should enter at Gate C (now known as the “Cookout Student Gate”), while the general public should use Gates A and B.

As was the case last year, radio Personality and Carolina basketball fan BDaht will emcee the evening.

Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced and honored, with a three-point shooting contest and intra-squad scrimmages highlighting the night. Both teams will likely bring high rankings into the 2022-23 season. The Women’s team is coming off its first Sweet 16 appearance since 2015, while the men’s team will look to go back to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. Both teams return four starters from last year’s groups.

Live Action with Carolina Basketball will take place the night before the UNC football team’s home game with Virginia Tech on October 1. Tickets to that game are currently sold out.

Featured image via Todd Melet

Chapelboro.com does not charge subscription fees, and you can directly support our efforts in local journalism here. Want more of what you see in Chapelboro? Let us bring free local news and community information to you by signing up for our biweekly newsletter.

Related