LIV Players Have To Accept There Are Sacrifices – Adam Scott

Adam Scott has explained that LIV Golf players who miss out on tournaments because of issues with their world ranking have to accept the situation.

LIV Golf players know more than most the impact of not having a regular schedule of OWGR tournaments to draw from. However, as well as issues including Eligibility for Majors in doubt, another consideration is Olympic qualification. Even World No.3 Cameron Smith could miss out on the Australian Olympic team for next year’s Games in Paris if his OWGR slips too far, but that’s something his compatriot Adam Scott thinks he should be aware of, even though it would be unfortunate for him and the team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button