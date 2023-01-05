‘LIV Player…Major Title’: 29-year-old Golf Beauty Paige Spiranac Makes Some Bold Sporting Predictions For 2023

She left professional golf in 2016 but wanted to stay connected to the sport for the love of it. Her decision was tremendous and landed Paige Spiranac over 11 million followers across all social media channels. She is a worthy internet queen who makes her fans crazy whenever she posts her pictures or videos. Numerous comments and words full of love and appreciation start to fill up the comment section. However, her fans went nuts this time about her predictions for 2023.

As a former pro golfer, the golf beauty has accumulated enough experience in the sports world. Therefore, she revealed her predictions of what might happen to some sports teams in the new season. According to the latest video making rounds on the internet, Spiranac is stoked about 2023, and she believes this year has great things in store for the sports lover. In the video, she said, “I think it’s going to be a great year, and I think it’s only appropriate that I make some big, bold 2023 sports predictions.”

What to expect from the sports industry in 2023, according to Paige Spiranac

America’s sexiest woman started the video with a new year’s wish, followed by the excitement for 2023. She shared her expectation about major sports teams competing in football, basketball, golf, hockey, tennis, and more. She started with NFL, Predicted Philadelphia winning the Super Bowl, and said, “The eagles? They’re going to win the Super Bowl.” College sports have been a massive part of her life; therefore, making those predictions was important. She said that TCU should win the Championship in 2023. “I like TCU to win the national championship.”

Tennis and boxing were also part of her video. According to the second most influential woman in golf, Rafael Nadal will win one more grand slam before he bids final goodbye to the sport and retires. While in boxing, pro-Coco Gauff will experience success. He will win his first major title. Spiranac’s NBA prophecy included LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets. It’s going to be significant years for them, as she said, “The Brooklyn Nets are going to win the NBA championship, and LeBron James is going to be traded.”

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 07: Paige Spiranac of the United States speaks to the media during her press conference as a preview for the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Masters on the Majlis Course at The Emirates Golf Club on December 7, 2015 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Other predictions of the Internet queen included the Bruins winning the Stanley Cup in the NHL. However, according to her, the New York Yankees will take home the Trophy of the MLB World Series. The 29-year-old golfer also talked about the former Division I athlete who would need to include at least one prophecy for college athletics. She said, “Purdue men’s basketball to win the national championship.”

Did she predict golf in 2023 too?

Of course, she talked about golf. It is her favorite sport; therefore, golf has to be on the list of predictions. And her prognosis game sounded strong when she talked about the current number one golfer. According to Spiranac, the CJ Cup Winner will win the Masters and set a milestone. “Rory McIlroy is going to win the Masters,” said the former LPGA pro empathetically.

And this might come as a shock, but LIV was also part of her guessing game. According to her, one LIV player will win a major title. She predicted: “we’ll also see a LIV player with a major title.” Therefore, it might be possible that good days are coming for the Saudi-backed circuit. Only time will tell.

Do you agree with her predictions? What are your thoughts about sports for the 2023 season?