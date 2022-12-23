LIV Mystery? Kevin Na Backs Report of PGA Tour Player Secretly Trying to Get Into LIV Golf

In a world where there’s a Rival pro league to the PGA Tour and year-round podcasts, there won’t be a quiet moment in the world of golf despite the sport being in the middle of the only period of the year that’s without Weekly tournaments .

Kenny Harms, caddy for LIV Golf pro Kevin Na, was on the “Beyond the Clubhouse” podcast and talked about some chatter that was started by famed swing Coach Hank Haney a few weeks ago.

NEW POD w/@kevinna915‘s caddy Kenny Harms. Kevin was 49th when Augusta invited LIV Golfers for 2023 this week! Kenny’s reaction, 32 years of caddy stories, LIV & more. Apple: https://t.co/Cbtywxj4sr

Video: https://t.co/hQtUzImqVm#golf #livgolf pic.twitter.com/yAwbqEH9xe — Garrett Johnston (@JohnstonGarrett) December 22, 2022

Haney had inferred that a PGA Tour mainstay who had been critical of LIV Golf went to CEO Greg Norman looking for a $55 million payday to join the league.

While the player was not named, some Amateur Twitter Detective work found Phil Mickelson liking tweets that suggested the Unnamed player was Billy Horschel.

I’m definitely intrigued by Phil Mickelson liking these tweets re: Billy Horschel. pic.twitter.com/MqAPYEEG3I — Sean Zak (@Sean_Zak) December 9, 2022

On the podcast, Harms said:

“There’s a couple of players who have been very boisterous against LIV who actually asked for money to play on LIV and got turned down.”

While Harms also refused to name any players, Horschel, the 2014 FedEx Cup Champion and Winner of this past season’s Memorial tournament, was critical of Mickelson earlier this year when LIV was forming behind the scenes.

Billy Horschel criticized Phil Mickelson’s stance on the Saudi golf league, saying it has tarnished his legacy. — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) February 22, 2022

Previous reports have shown that caddies are very happy working for LIV Golf because they are given accommodations by the tour and are not left to pay their own way for travel and lodging.

Norman has said that he is looking to add around seven more Golfers for the 2023 season, but so far, no major names have been announced prior to the league’s first event in February.

