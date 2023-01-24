LIV Golf’s TV deal is on, but that won’t convince those already turned off

Most dedicated golf fans couldn’t care less about the new contractual alliance between LIV Golf and the CW Network. The mere premise of a Rival league attempting to rob the PGA Tour of its assets with obsequious sums of illicit cash makes the upstart product a non-starter to many, especially since the freshly minted aren’t even engaging in a legitimate competitive format. There’s a lot not to like about LIV Golf. The ability to watch its tournaments on television isn’t going to change that.

Any TV station airing “Kung Fu” in prime time is a bit hard to take seriously, even if it boasts 220 national affiliates and its own 6 o’clock news. In both content and structure, the CW looks and behaves a lot like TNT, another stop on the remote that didn’t earn many eyeballs until it began televising NBA games in 1989. Thirty-three years and a million Charles Barkley one-liners later , the big orange ball has grown into an indelible smash—a defining franchise for a mid-sized operation that never stops trying to get more attention.

