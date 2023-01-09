LIV Golf’s second season is nearing, but news and buzz is lacking

The LIV Golf League is set to play its first event of 2023 in six weeks and right now it doesn’t have a full schedule announced, has not filled its 48-player roster or set its 12 four-man teams, is still seeking Official World Golf Ranking points and is waiting to disclose some sort of TV deal.

It’s getting late early.

For all the scrambling LIV Golf did to launch in 2022, it had its full schedule announced more than two months prior to the first tournament. And that was considered crazy.

