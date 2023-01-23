LIV Golf’s schedule saga continues, including a question of a home game

More Weekly Read: LIV Golf Hopes CW Deal Bears Fruit | The Plight of the DP World Tour | Fore! Things

After putting off an announcement for weeks, it appears that LIV Golf is set to unveil its 2023 schedule in the coming days, certainly by the end of the week. And it’s not like it can be put off much longer, with the Feb. 24 opener in Mexico just a month away.

Reasons for the delay are due in part to the relatively volatile nature of securing venues, with limited sites available that can host a professional golf tournament.

