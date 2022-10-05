LIV Golf’s quest for World Ranking points is taking a strange Twist | Golf News and Tour Information

The MENA Tour was founded in 2011 and has mostly served as a developmental tour for players looking to eventually play in Europe and Asia. In 2016, the Dubai-based tour, which ran roughly 10-15 events a year, was awarded OWGR accreditation. The tour was canceled in 2018, and although it returned the following season, it has not staged any tournaments in more than two years. But as part of the announcement of the partnership with LIV, the MENA Tour Revealed it will return with a 2022-23 season that kicks off with this week’s LIV Golf Invitational Bangkok and includes LIV’s last two 2022 Invitational events in Saudi Arabia and Miami.