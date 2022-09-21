LIV Golf’s Quest for Legitimacy Rests on Its World Ranking Application—and It’s Complicated

What are the legal ramifications of the Official World Golf Rankings still reviewing the LIV Golf application and sharing nothing with LIV or the Asian Tour, the technical applicant?

LIV, which is no longer an outsider in professional golf, is now focusing on the small group in London that ultimately controls the rankings and, if dispassionately reviewed, the World Ranking is a more important issue for LIV Golf than the PGA Tour antitrust issue, which is being adjudicated in a federal court in Northern California.

