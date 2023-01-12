LIV Golf’s Ian Poulter Has Petty Message for Ryder Cup Twitter After Birthday Snub

When the Team Europe Ryder Cup Twitter account shared a highlight from the 2018 competition on Monday—pointing out Francesco Molinari’s “incredible touch”—England’s Ian Poulter did not seem impressed with his former teammate’s action. In fact, the seven-time Ryder Cup competitor and current LIV Golf member took the opportunity to pick a bone with the team’s social media crew.

Some context: Since the English professional golfer last appeared in the Ryder Cup in 2021, he has joined the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf league. His contract with the 54-hole, team-format circuit resulted in his suspension from the PGA Tour. Poulter may have a strong record for Team Europe, but the decision has caused his standing with the Ryder Cup organization to look rather grim. Although the Ryder Cup has not yet announced whether LIV Golf members will be permitted to compete, Henrik Stenson was stripped of his Team Europe captaincy for making the jump.

“What’s really an ‘incredible touch’ is the players that helped build the @RyderCupEurope Brand with other players as well. You just can’t bring yourself to say a simple Happy Birthday. @TheSergioGarcia B’day Yesterday. Unfortunately, this says so much,” wrote Poulter.

Poulter’s tweet refers to the fact that the Ryder Cup Europe Twitter account failed to wish both him and Sergio Garcia—another LIV Golf member—a “Happy Birthday.” Poulter’s 47th birthday was on Jan. 10, and Garcia’s 43rd was on Jan. 9.

The rant didn’t stop there. The Englishman continued to reply to comments, and in one, he insinuated that Keith Pelley, the CEO of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) was instructing the social media account to neglect LIV birthdays.

Poulter coined a new hashtag: “Petty Pelley.”

The best part of Poulter’s rant was the ensuing reaction from the golf community. Sky Sports’s Jamie Weir even pointed out that the LIV Golf Twitter wished Poulter a “Happy Birthday” 16 minutes after he went after the Ryder Cup Europe account.