LIV Golf’s Greg Norman still hoping for cooperation with PGA Tour

With a first LIV Golf season completed, Greg Norman is confident about the future for his league and believes there is still an avenue that would allow for cooperation between the various golf entities, including the PGA Tour.

Norman, in a conference call with Reporters on Wednesday, said he’s “disappointed” about the “vitriol” and that he believes a good number of LIV Golf players would still like to compete in PGA Tour or DP World Tour events.

The two-time major Championship Winner and World Golf Hall of Famer is commissioner of the LIV Golf League. He said he last reached out to the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan “mid-year.” The Tour has declined a meeting with LIV Golf.

