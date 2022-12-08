LIV Golf’s Greg Norman not at QBE Shootout Naples first time in 34 years

NAPLES – The most polarizing figure in golf is not at the event he founded 34 years ago. Yet his Fingerprints remain all over the course.

The QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Course was known as the Shark Shootout until it was decided Greg Norman – The Great White Shark – had to step away because of his involvement with the controversial LIV Golf series. While Norman said he was “asked not to attend,” tournament director Rob Hartman said Wednesday it was “a very collaborative decision,” that involved discussions with Norman.

