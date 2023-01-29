LIV Golf’s Continued Hard Feelings and Changing C-Suite, and the Future of DP World Tour Fields

For the first time in 2023, Jon Rahm didn’t win when he teed it up, instead Max Homa prevailed in a Farmers Insurance Open loaded with intrigue. Here’s links to Bob Harig’s Weekly Read notes from around the game.

Richard Bland watches a tee shot at the 2023 Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

.

