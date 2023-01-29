LIV Golf’s Continued Hard Feelings and Changing C-Suite, and the Future of DP World Tour Fields

For the first time in 2023, Jon Rahm didn’t win when he teed it up, instead Max Homa prevailed in a Farmers Insurance Open loaded with intrigue. Here’s links to Bob Harig’s Weekly Read notes from around the game.

Golffile/Pedro Salado

Richard Bland, a late bloomer on the DP World Tour before leaving for LIV Golf, is a great story of persistence. Yet you would hardly know he was in contention at the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic this week by watching the broadcast, yet another sign of the antagonism surrounding LIV Golf that isn’t going away, Bob Harig writes. Not to mention the tossed tee that had the golf world buzzing for days.

Eoin Clarke/Golffile

Speaking of the DP World Tour, what might its fields look like in another month or so? An upcoming arbitration panel hearing in London will decide that, and as Bob Harig writes it’s not quite an open-and-shut situation.

Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Greg Norman’s power increased in LIV Golf with its managing director’s departure, and that’s not the only change in the executive ranks of the Saudi-backed startup, Bob Harig writes. But the question of who is really running LIV Golf is still unanswered, although the PGA Tour has an opinion.

Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

The Farmers Insurance Open delivered plenty of intrigue with its Saturday finish, most notably Max Homa winning in part due to a fade by Jon Rahm, who was chasing a third consecutive win. But what about the guy who finished 72nd? Bob Harig explains the curious week for Scott Brown.